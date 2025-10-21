Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Bruins – 10/21/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3-4-0) at BRUINS (3-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett –Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich –Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Mikkola, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, practiced Monday and is expected to play.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Jeffrey Truchon-Viel — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Mittelstadt is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday; Khusnutdinov, a forward, will be scratched after playing Sunday. … Hampus Lindholm, who did not play Sunday for precautionary reasons, is expected to play.

