Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Bruins – 10/21/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3-4-0) at BRUINS (3-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett –Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich –Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Mikkola, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, practiced Monday and is expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Mittelstadt is expected to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday; Khusnutdinov, a forward, will be scratched after playing Sunday. … Hampus Lindholm, who did not play Sunday for precautionary reasons, is expected to play.

Latest for THW: