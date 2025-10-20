2 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-2 Loss to the Mammoth

The Boston Bruins concluded their road trip against the Utah Mammoth. After a strong 3-0 start, the Bruins have now lost four in a row. This 3-2 loss to the Mammoth was the final dagger in a sour road trip. As we dive into the takeaways, this game had a very similar recipe to the one the night prior against the Colorado Avalanche.

David Pastrnak With a Massive Bounce Back Game

The Bruins’ offense against the Avalanche was dead weight. They could not muster up any offense and goal scoring was an issue. Even the top line for the Bruins struggled, as they finished with an expected goals for percentage (xGF%) of 7.24. Head coach Marco Sturm went into the lineup blender and shuffled the deck. However, with the top line of Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and David Pastrnak put back together, it revived the line and saw Pastrnak produce.

Boston Bruins Key Takeaways (The Hockey Writers)

Pastrnak was the key to goal scoring in this game, as he had the team’s only two goals. His first goal came on the power play and not from his usual office inside the left faceoff circle. He was parked in front of the net and banged home a puck that bounced right back towards him. In addition, his next goal would make the Bruins’ history books.

SERVING UP A SECOND PLATE 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/nLpDEr7nNa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2025

Off an odd-man rush with Marat Khusnutdinov, Pastrnak buried the pass for his second of the game. He now has scored 395 goals, tying him with Bruins legend Ray Bourque for sixth on the all-time list.

While Pastrnak made a difference on the scoresheet and capitalized on the chances he had, when it came to on-ice impacts, he had the lowest xGF% (16.46) and the second-highest expected goals against (1.11). From a defensive standpoint, the Bruins are getting out-chanced by the opposition. Like Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo stood tall and kept the Bruins in this game.

Joonas Korpisalo Did His Part

It has not been the strongest start to the season for Korpisalo. Coming into this game, he had an .851 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.50 goals-against average (GAA). Luckily, he was taking on a Mammoth team that has struggled to score goals this season, as they rank 15th in goals. Overall, the Mammoth are a much quicker team and have a great blend of skill in their lineup.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-1 Loss to the Avalanche

The Bruins got out-attempted 47-38 during five-on-five play, and the Mammoth outshot them 20-14. When it came to the second period, things took a turn, and Korpisalo had to stand on his head. The Mammoth held the expected goals share (2.71-1.01) at five-on-five and generated 3.53 overall. Like last game, the goalie kept this game closer than it should have been.

Korpisalo finished the game with a 0.53 goals saved above expected and an .885 SV%. The Bruins’ defense was under siege, and the Mammoth controlled the high-danger areas of the ice. It’s a loss that stings, but the bright spot is knowing your goalies can keep you in games and give you a fighting chance.

Regroup on Home Ice

This road trip ended in a sour way. The Bruins have now lost four games in a row and are searching for answers. It’s very early into the 2025-26 season, but there’s room for improvement. A tough test awaits at home, as the Florida Panthers roll into town Tuesday night.