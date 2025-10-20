3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-2 Loss to Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers continued their five-game road trip with a stop in the Motor City to battle the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 19). The Oilers have been scuffling as of late, and that continued in this one as they lost 4-2, and have lost three straight games.

Detroit got two goals each from Dylan Larkin and Emmitt Finnie, while Noah Philp and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. This game was similar to their previous loss against the New Jersey Devils. Both games were scoreless after one, and the home team took over in the second half to solidify the victory. This road trip can’t end soon enough, so with that said, here are three takeaways from another uninspired effort.

Oilers’ Effort Was Abysmal

These takeaways won’t include anything positive. Frankly, nothing was redeeming about this game. Their effort level wasn’t good enough, and they weren’t fighting through checks to get to the front of the net. As a result, they only generated nine high-danger chances, with zero in the first period, and only three in the third period when they were down by two, chasing the game. They finished the contest with only 18 shots and 18 scoring chances, while allowing 24 shots and 27 scoring chances.

They have to shoot the puck more and stop overpassing. Good things happen when you shoot the puck, so funnel pucks on net and generate rebounds. That goes back to effort because it’s important to go to the front of the net and battle through traffic to create scoring chances. Philp’s goal was due to a point shot with traffic and a deflection. That’s what they must do more frequently. Eliminate the one-and-done opportunities by sustaining offensive zone time through work ethic. If you out-work your opponent, you will find success.

Knoblauch Needs to Stop With the Constant Line Juggling

Head coach Kris Knoblauch needs to stop the constant line juggling. The Oilers are completely out of sync offensively, and the lineup shuffling isn’t helping. There are a few new players in the forward group, and it isn’t easy to develop chemistry when you’re playing with different linemates every period. There are players like Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen in the top six when their play style doesn’t fit that role. Both of those players struggle to finish offensively, and when you’re playing with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, you need to score on your chances.

Separate McDavid and Draisaitl, and staple Matt Savoie to Draisaitl’s wing for 15 to 20 games and see if they can develop chemistry and provide scoring on the second line. The Oilers’ offence has been boring and stagnant, and needs some excitement to rejuvenate the group. They require more energy because right now, there is none.

Oilers’ Highest Paid Defencemen Have Been Their Worst

Edmonton’s top defencemen must step up and play much better. Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard have been abysmal to start the season, and they make a combined $19.75 million. Usually, Bouchard’s underwhelming defensive play can be forgiven because of his elite offensive instincts, but he’s been pointless through six games. Plus, he’s still making poor decisions defensively, which have cost them numerous goals. He was minus-2 in this game and played 23:07.

He has been a liability, and at what point will his ice time reflect his underwhelming performance? The 26-year-old needs to be held accountable for his struggles. Oilers’ pundit Mark Spector was right when he criticized his play. If Bouchard wants to make the Olympic roster, he’s not playing like it.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle in front of Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Then, there’s Nurse. While he made a key shot block in the third period in a one-goal game, he has also been disappointing. He has been too soft in the defensive zone and has not been in the right areas. He was also a minus-2 and wasn’t boxing out the Detroit forwards, leading to quality chances against. Furthermore, he’s a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, but doesn’t use his size effectively. The veteran defender needs to be more physical in the corners and in front of the net. The 30-year-old isn’t making life difficult for the opposition, resulting in easy looks in the slot.

It’s still early, but things need to change and fast. The Oilers conclude their five-game road trip Tuesday (Oct. 21) against the Ottawa Senators. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.