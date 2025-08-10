New York Rangers’ All-Time Starting Lineup

There have been plenty of New York Rangers legends since their founding in 1926 as one of the Original Six teams. In this exercise, I will create a “starting six” of one goalie, two defensemen, and three forwards that represent the best Rangers players in history at their respective positions.

Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

This was essentially a battle between Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter, with Lundqvist ultimately winning out because of his durability and consistency. Drafted in the seventh round, he went on to become a lifelong Ranger, playing 887 games for them and amassing a career .918 save percentage (SV%) and 2.43 goals-against average (GAA). He was a Vezina Trophy winner in 2012, a five-time NHL All-Star, and was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. There were several seasons in the middle of his career where he almost single-handedly dragged an otherwise mediocre team into the playoffs.

Richter, though he was a bit more inconsistent over the course of his career than Lundqvist and did not put up quite the sterling numbers, is likewise a Rangers legend. He was able to capture a Stanley Cup in 1994, a feat that Lundqvist was unable to accomplish.

Defensemen: Brian Leetch and Harry Howell

Brian Leetch is the obvious first choice. He is second in all-time points scored by a defenseman for the Rangers and was one of the most prolific offensive defensemen in NHL history. An elite skater with great offensive skill and vision, Leetch was an 11-time All-Star, two-time Norris Trophy winner, and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 1994 with a spectacular playoff performance to lead the Rangers to the Stanley Cup.

Brian Leetch, New York Rangers (Wikipedia)

Harry Howell does not possess the point totals of other Rangers defense legends, players like Brad Park or Ron Greschner. His contributions to the Rangers came via defensive prowess, elite puck-moving ability, and durability. Howell leads all past and present Rangers with 1,060 games played in a Blueshirt uniform. He won the Norris Trophy in 1967 before Bobby Orr dominated the award for the next decade. Howell was a mainstay on the Rangers blue line for the 50s and 60s, and his number was retired in 2009.

Forwards: Mark Messier, Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle

Mark Messier was only a Ranger for six seasons, but his time there was memorable. He was the captain all six seasons, was above a point per game each season, and led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994. He was a fearless leader and had so many legendary moments during the Rangers’ 1994 Cup run, perhaps none bigger than guaranteeing that the Rangers would win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final versus the New Jersey Devils.

Rod Gilbert is the all-time leader in goals and points for the Rangers, with 406 and 1,021, respectively. He played his entire career with New York, a career that spanned 18 years and 1,065 games. While he never won a Stanley Cup, he is perhaps the first truly great Ranger, and he was the first to have his number retired, a feat that occurred just two seasons after he announced his retirement.

Jean Ratelle was one of the most dynamic offensive players in Rangers history. He is a member of perhaps the most dangerous line in Rangers’ history with Rod Gilbert and Vic Hadfield. His elite offensive production was at its peak in the mid-1970s, headlined by the 1971-72 season that saw him produce 46 goals and 109 points in just 63 games.

How Close Are Current Players?

There are a few current Rangers that are on the outside looking in of this starting six, but the reality is that no one is particularly close to breaking through. Artemi Panarin actually leads all Rangers in points per game at 1.28, but he has only played seven seasons in New York and has not had enough playoff success. Igor Shesterkin has put up great numbers, but, similarly to Panarin, has not played enough seasons or done enough in the playoffs to challenge Lundqvist for his spot here. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Adam Fox are also somewhat close, but still a step away from the efficiency and leadership elements that the players above possess.