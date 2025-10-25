Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Maple Leafs –10/25/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn

Mason Geertsen — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson — Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Tyson Kozak (lower body)

Status report

Kozak left in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Maple Leafs; the center is having further imaging done to determine the extent of his injury and will not play. … The Sabres are expected to recall a player from Rochester of the American Hockey League before the game. … Luukkonen could start and make his season debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury. He backed up Lyon Friday.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann– Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe — Brandon Carlo

Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Morgan Rielly (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report:

Nylander is questionable after leaving in the third period Friday after taking a cross-check from Zucker.

Latest for THW: