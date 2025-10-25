Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Maple Leafs –10/25/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (4-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-4-1)
5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Mason Geertsen — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson — Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon
Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Tyson Kozak (lower body)
Status report
Kozak left in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Maple Leafs; the center is having further imaging done to determine the extent of his injury and will not play. … The Sabres are expected to recall a player from Rochester of the American Hockey League before the game. … Luukkonen could start and make his season debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury. He backed up Lyon Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 5-3 Win Over the Maple Leafs
- NHL Morning Recap – October 25, 2025
- Mattias Samuelsson Nets 2 as Sabres Down Maple Leafs 5-3
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann– Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe — Brandon Carlo
Dakota Mermis — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Morgan Rielly (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body)
Status report:
Nylander is questionable after leaving in the third period Friday after taking a cross-check from Zucker.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 25, 2025
- Mattias Samuelsson Nets 2 as Sabres Down Maple Leafs 5-3
- NHL Rumors: Change of Hart, Canucks & Bruins, Action on Chinakhov