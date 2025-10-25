NHL Morning Recap – October 25, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the four games that were played on Oct. 24, 2025. Which includes a the Toronto Maple Leafs travelling down the QEW to face off against the Buffalo Sabres. Also, the Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets in an all-Canadian matchup.

All that and more in latest edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Capitals 5 at Blue Jackets 1

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal number 899 as the Capitals rolled past the Blue Jackets in Columbus, 5-1.

Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P3 10:20 – Denton Mateychuk (2) from Sean Monahan (2), Dmitri Voronkov (4)

Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 18:19 – John Carlson (2) from Connor McMichael (2), Hendrix Lapierre (2)

P3 1:36 – Ovechkin (2) from Dylan Strome (8)

P3 2:40 – Justin Sourdif (1) from Ryan Leonard (1), Logan Thompson (1)

P3 15:39 – Tom Wilson (5) from Ethen Frank (1), Carlson (5)

P3 16:37 – McMichael (1) from Ovechkin (5), Aliaksei Protas (5)

Sharks 1 at Devils 3

Dougie Hamilton scored twice on the power play while Nico Hischier added three assists as the Devils took down the Sharks, 3-1.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 2:25 – William Eklund (2) from Macklin Celebrini (7)

Devils Goal Summary:

P2 0:40 – Hamilton (2) from Dawson Mercer (5), Hischier (5)

P2 9:08 – Hamilton (3) from Jack Hughes (4), Hischier (6)

P3 19:13 – Connor Brown (4) from Hamilton (1), Hischier (7) – Empty Net

Maple Leafs 3 at Sabres 5

Mattias Samuelsson scored twice while Alex Tuch added a late third period goal as the Sabres beat the Maple Leafs in the first half of a back-to-back.

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 5:01 – William Nylander (3) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (5), Brandon Carlo (1)

P1 12:45 – Auston Matthews (5) from John Tavares (6), Ekman-Larsson (6)

P3 1:55 – Dakota Joshua (1) from Easton Cowan (2), Nicolas Roy (2)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 4:38 – Samuelsson (1) from Ryan McLeod (3), Tuch (4)

P1 6:12 – Jiri Kulich (3) from Zach Benson (7), Tage Thompson (4)

P2 7:20 – Thompson (2) from Bowen Byram (3), Kulich (1)

P2 13:10 – Samuelsson (2) from Rasmus Dahlin (6), Peyton Krebs (3)

P3 16:59 – Tuch (3) from Owen Power (2)

Flames 3 at Jets 5

Josh Morrissey and the Jets hand the Flames their eight loss on the season, beating them 5-3.

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 5:18 – Nazem Kadri (1) from Morgan Frost (3), Zayne Parekh (1)

P2 13:56 – Mikael Backlund (2) from Blake Coleman (1), Samuel Honzek (1)

P3 8:27 – Coleman (3) from Backlund (1), Kevin Bahl (2)

Jets Goal Summary:

P2 5:19 – Kyle Connor (4) from Morrissey (3), Dylan DeMelo (4)

P2 6:24 – Jonathan Toews (2) from Morrissey (4)

P2 9:50 – Gabriel Vilardi (1) from Mark Scheifele (4), Morrissey (5)

P2 18:50 – Alex Iafallo (2) from Vilardi (5), Scheifele (5)

P3 19:52 – Vladislav Namestnikov (3) from Logan Stanley (2) – Empty Net