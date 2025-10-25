Hurricanes’ Short & Long-Term Call-up Options in Midst of Injury Woes

The Carolina Hurricanes, seven games into the 2025-26 season, are in a weird predicament. They’re one of the best teams in the NHL, with a record of 6-1-0 after defeating the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night (Oct. 23); however, they’re in the midst of injury woes. They were already without Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere going into Thursday night’s game, both with lower-body injuries. Then, before the game, K’Andre Miller was a late scratch (later revealed to have a lower-body injury), which was preceded by William Carrier (lower-body) and Eric Robinson (upper-body) leaving the game early. In the span of two weeks, the Hurricanes are down three defensemen and two forwards from the opening night roster.

They’ve already had to call up Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom to help plug the leaking ship. However, that all changes with Carrier and Robinson out. That being said, if both guys are out short or long-term, what options do the Hurricanes have for callups from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves to help stop this issue?

Long-Term Call-Up Solutions

Following the game against the Avalanche, Rod Brind’Amour commented on losing three players before and during the game. “They’re going to be out, both of those guys, for it looks like an extended period. “Tonight was a tough night for the injuries. And (K’Andre Miller), I don’t know what’s going on there; that could be a while. It’s tough on the injury front right now.”

Monday’s practice could be an indicator of whether Gostisbehere and/or Slavin will be ready to go. However, if they aren’t 100 percent, there is a chance the Hurricanes will have to call up a third defenseman from the Wolves. The best option could be Domenick Fensore, who had a great rookie showcase and preseason. In three games for the Wolves, he has one goal and five points. He could be a solid choice as a seventh defenseman to at least have another option for Tim Gleason and the blue line, which is decimated with injuries. That would leave the defensive pairings the same from the Avalanche game and could be an okay grouping, depending on how long Slavin and/or Gostisbehere are out.

Regarding the forwards, the Hurricanes will have to make at least two call-ups from the Wolves to replace Carrier and Robinson. One of those options is winger Bradly Nadeau, who scored a lacrosse goal on Sunday, Oct. 19, against the Rockford IceHogs. In three games, he has two goals and four points. The other options could be Justin Robidas, Felix Unger Sorum, or Givani Smith.

Robidas makes sense if it is long-term, since he has played on the wing for the Hurricanes and the Wolves at certain points of his young career. Plus, he has played center, so he brings some flexibility to the lines. In three games, he has three assists and is a plus-3. He could be someone they could rely on if a player is struggling or needs a night off to rest. He plays well in the system and could be a good fit on the wing. If the Hurricanes feel like they want to go with him, he could be a solid choice as an extra forward.

LW C RW Nikolaj Ehlers Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis Bradly Nadeau Jesperi Kotaniemi Jackson Blake Jordan Martinook Jordan Staal Logan Stankoven Taylor Hall Mark Jankowski Andrei Svechnikov Justin Robidas

LD RD G Mike Reilly Sean Walker Frederik Andersen Alexander Nikishin Jalen Chatfield Brandon Bussi Joel Nystrom Charles Alexis Legault Domenick Fensore

When it comes to how the lines will look, if the Hurricanes bring up Nadeau, he has to go into the top six. They’ve seen in the past that Logan Stankoven does well on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. While Stankoven has played second-line center all season, there has to be some flexibility to the winger position, and putting him on the third line for the time being until either Robinson or Carrier returns could help.

Once one of them returns, Stankoven can go back to the second-line center position. That said, moving Jesperi Kotkaniemi up for the interim gives him a nod to show that he’s been doing his job on the fourth line and deserves 2C minutes for the time being. Placing him with Nadeau and Blake gives that line a facilitator of the puck, some physicality in Kotkaniemi’s recent play of winning board battles, and being tough.

Justin Robidas, Carolina Hurricanes (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

There are multiple ways to go about the 2C position between Kotkaniemi and Stankoven, but having Nadeau in the top six would be beneficial long-term for the 20-year-old winger who has shown he has what it takes. He had a great rookie showcase, preseason, and training camp. He has more than earned his shot.

Short-Term Option

While Nadeau, Fensore, and Robidas could be considered the long-term solutions for the Hurricanes, the short-term options are more limited if they are mainly looking to get through the next couple of days. Defensively, it could still be Fensore until Slavin and/or Gostisbehere return, since we are still not sure of Miller’s condition.

For the forwards, the one option that makes the most sense is Givani Smith. He is a short-term solution, depending on how long Carrier and Robinson are out. He brings some snarl to the Hurricanes’ roster after earning a one-year contract following his professional tryout during training camp. He is still dealing with immigration paperwork, according to Walt Ruff, so we will see how that works out. But if he is good to go, he is a good option in the short term.

Another option is Josiah Slavin because he can play wing and center, which he has done for the Wolves this season as well as in 2024-25. He brings a defensive side to his game that the Hurricanes could appreciate and is someone who fits the system well. Either Slavin or Smith could work in the small window of needing them if Carrier and/or Robinson aren’t out for a longer period of time.

Regardless of which path(s) they take, the Hurricanes require more of their depth after losing three more players to injury. Whether it’s long-term or short-term, thankfully, the team has options from the Wolves to call upon to help the roster as they navigate this storm of injuries that’s plaguing the roster. There is talent within the system for the Hurricanes; it’s just about picking the right guys, depending on how long Slavin, Gostisbehere, Carrier, Robinson, and Miller are out. It’ll only be a matter of time before the answers are revealed, but at least help is coming. It just depends on who’s getting the call to come bring aid to Gondor, no wait, Raleigh.