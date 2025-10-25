Rangers Struggling Without Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers have defended better than they did last season and have gotten excellent goaltending, but they have failed to capitalize on scoring chances and lost close games. They entered the season with some skilled veterans but lacked depth, and they have sorely missed key center Vincent Trocheck, who was injured in the second game of the season and placed on long-term injured reserve.

Trocheck’s Play With the Rangers

The Rangers signed Trocheck to a seven-season, $39.375 million contract ahead of the 2022-23 season, and he quickly became one of their top forwards. During the 2022-23 season, he finished with 22 goals and 42 assists while playing in all 82 games. He also won 56.1 percent of his faceoffs and had 182 hits.

Trocheck built on his strong season and was even better in 2023-24 as he finished with a career-high 77 points (25 goals and 52 assists), 175 hits, and won 58.7 percent of his faceoffs. He was a dominant force in the postseason and finished with eight goals and 12 assists in 16 games, including a double overtime goal in a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the second round.

While the Rangers had a disappointing 2024-25 season, Trocheck once again played well, finishing with 26 goals, 33 assists, and 214 hits while winning 59.3 percent of his faceoffs. Coming into this season, he never missed a game during his stint in New York, and he has been one of their most consistent players.

Trocheck used his speed well to get in on the forecheck, was excellent on faceoffs, and contributed on both the power play and penalty kill. He contributes in a lot of ways and helps them generate offense at even strength playing alongside Artemi Panarin. He was someone they could rely on in any situation, and his injury has hurt them early this season.

The Rangers’ Lack of Depth

Entering this season, the Rangers had a few proven players, but their roster was largely made up of bottom-six forwards and top-six forwards who struggled last season. They also do not have any proven offensive defensemen in their lineup besides Adam Fox, and they have multiple stay-at-home defensemen. Their roster construction put a lot of pressure on their top players to produce, and so far, they have not been able to do so consistently.

The Rangers are 3-4-2, and they were shut out in their first three home games of the season. They have scored just 21 total goals and have lost their first five home games. Taylor Raddysh, who has spent the majority of his career as a bottom-six forward, is leading the team with four goals after he had a hat trick in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23.

With Trocheck out, veteran Conor Sheary, who spent most of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL), is playing in the top six, and Mika Zibanejad, who began the season at winger, is back at center. Making matters worse, young forwards Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle have struggled to score and have combined for just two goals and two assists in the Rangers’ first nine games.

The Rangers miss Trocheck’s offensive production, his ability to win faceoffs, and his play on special teams. They have played better defensively this season, but they have not finished their scoring chances or found ways to win close games.

The Rangers Need Their Top Players to Step Up

Though the Rangers are just nine games into the season, they are already facing adversity and need their leaders to step up while Trocheck is out. He contributes in all phases of the game and can provide a big boost when he does return to the lineup, but for now, they need their top players to keep the team afloat after winning just one of their last six games.