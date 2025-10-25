Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Wild –10/25/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (6-2-0) at WILD (3-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick

Brock Faber — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Jonas Brodin

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, Hunter Haight

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

