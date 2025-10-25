Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Wild –10/25/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (6-2-0) at WILD (3-4-1)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick
Brock Faber — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Jonas Brodin
Jake Middleton — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, Hunter Haight
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
