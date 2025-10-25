3 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Victory Over Sharks

On Friday night, the New Jersey Devils faced off against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center in pursuit of their seventh consecutive win. Earlier this week, they defeated both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild in thrilling back-to-back contests. And their streak remains intact, after topping the Sharks for a 3-1 victory.

Special Teams’ Patience Is a Virtue

All good things take time, and the Devils are a prime example of this sentiment. At the start of the game, their special teams looked shaky, but it was their power play that ultimately led them to victory.

Their penalty kill surrendered a goal at the beginning of the first period, which ended up being the Sharks’ only goal of the night. But the Devils significantly cleaned up their game in the second period, scoring two unanswered goals on the power play. In fact, they kept the Sharks to zero shots on goal for the next 20 minutes—a feat the team had not achieved since January 2017.

The Devils have scored at least one power-play goal in six straight games, and their 32% success rate ranks third-best in the league. They have been incredibly dominant in the offensive zone, generating scoring chances with lethal accuracy. They’re fast, focused, and constantly attacking the net, which makes them even more difficult to play against.

It’s no secret that the Devils play their best hockey during the second half of a given game, and Friday night was no exception. After an uneventful first period, they had nine shots on goal in 5-on-4 scenarios, along with 18 shot attempts—three times as many as they generated within the first period. Overall, their special teams remain a crucial facet of their success, allowing them to regain or maintain a lead.

Dougie Hamilton Is Back

No one deserves credit for the Devils’ win quite like star defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who had a phenomenal game. Hamilton had gone scoreless in his last six contests, following his initial goal during the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. But he hit the ice running to start the second period against the Sharks, and his efforts were rewarded almost immediately. Not only did he open the scoring for New Jersey, but he also sealed the deal with the game-winning goal.

Dougie Hamilton and Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hamilton’s initial power-play goal tied the game and also marked his first of the season on the man advantage. After locating the puck, he was able to fire it past Yaroslav Askarov, who was sprawled in front of the net after making the initial save.

But Hamilton was just getting started. His next goal came halfway through the second, once again on the power play. He lit the lamp with the help of Jack Hughes, who centered a pass from behind the net. From there, he managed to snap the puck from one knee, giving the Devils a 2-1 lead. He also assisted on Connor Brown’s empty net goal at the end of the game, making it a three-point night for Hamilton.

After being named first star of the game, he shared his thoughts on the team’s current success, crediting the confidence in their on-ice chemistry. “We talk about trusting the process and playing our game…We’ve got all different guys stepping up all the time,” said Hamilton.

Jake Allen Stands Tall in Net

The Devils are officially 4-0-0 with Jake Allen in net, since starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was sidelined with a lower-body injury. So far, Allen has been exactly what the Devils needed, making key saves to come out on top. He’s been able to bail the team out of tricky situations, which in turn allows the club to showcase a bit more confidence.

Allen posted a .941 save percentage (SV%) against the Sharks, making 16 saves in total. Even though he did not face any shots in the second period, he remained keen, rounding out the night with ten saves in the third. He also stopped all five of the Sharks’ high-danger shots on goal, including a nail-biting breakaway save on Collin Graf that had fans on their feet.

In his last four games, Allen has averaged 1.75 goals against (GAA), starting the season with a .932 SV%. And according to MoneyPuck, he’s saved 3.7 goals above expected, which puts him 13th overall in the NHL. His goaltending depth remains invaluable, helping the Devils beat tough competitors. All in all, Allen has been yet another bright spot in their win streak, remaining undefeated thus far in 2025-26.

Looking Ahead

The Devils will be back in action on Sunday night, wrapping up their three-game homestead against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon. Will they be able to extend their win streak to eight games?