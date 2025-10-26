Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 10/26/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (1-5-2) at WILD (3-5-1)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund
Collin Graf — Philipp Kurashev — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Misa, a forward, could be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Danila Yurov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — David Jiricek
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick, Hunter Haight
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
