Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 10/26/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (1-5-2) at WILD (3-5-1)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — William Eklund

Collin Graf — Philipp Kurashev — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Misa, a forward, could be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Danila Yurov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Tyler Pitlick, Hunter Haight

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

