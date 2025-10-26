Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs. Lightning – 10/26/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-2) at LIGHTNING (2-4-2)
5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he might tweak the lines. …Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs. Panthers – 10/25/25
- Golden Knights Convert Hart’s PTO to 2-Year Deal
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Édouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Crozier, a defenseman, skated Saturday and is questionable.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025
- Lightning Beat Ducks, First Home Win During Night of Milestones
- Nikita Kucherov Scores 1000th Career Point vs. Ducks