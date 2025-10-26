Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs. Lightning – 10/26/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he might tweak the lines. …Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Charle-Édouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Crozier, a defenseman, skated Saturday and is questionable.

Latest for THW: