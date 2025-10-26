Tommy’s Takes: Bruins’ Best & Worst of the Week

Welcome back to Tommy’s Takes! Over the last week of Boston Bruins hockey, there has been plenty to digest. After starting the season 3-0-0, the Bruins have lost six in a row. They finally got back in the win column Saturday afternoon, which is a great way to end the week. It hasn’t been a fun stretch by any means, but there is plenty to take away from this week’s games.

Bruins Still Struggle in the High-Danger Areas of the Ice

This was supposed to be a Bruins team built on the strength of its goaltending and defensive prowess. The goaltending had held up its end of the bargain, as Jeremy Swayman has enjoyed a strong start to the season. However, it’s the team in front of him that has hung him out to dry a few times, and the same goes for Joonas Korpisalo.

For the second season in a row, the Bruins have struggled with limiting high-danger chances. On the penalty kill, that’s an entirely different conversation, but during five-on-five play, opposing teams are setting up real estate in the high danger areas of the ice. It’s not the right recipe for success.

As it currently stands, the Bruins have given up the third-most high-danger shot attempts at five-on-five. Furthermore, they’ve given up the fourth most goals from the high-danger areas of the ice. High-danger save percentages from the goalies are near the bottom of the league, and the Bruins need to do a better job of suppressing the opposition in those areas of the ice.

The Bruins are built to be a team that wins low-scoring games and relies on their defensive system.

Morgan Geekie Cashing In

Morgan Geekie was one of the most essential players on the Bruins during the 2024-25 season. He was able to build great chemistry alongside David Pastrnak and had himself a 30-goal season. For the Bruins to have any type of success from an offensive standpoint, it’s going to begin with him.

Geekie scored in the first game against the Washington Capitals, which was an empty-net goal. Since that game, he’s had one goal in ten days until this week. Over the course of the week, Geekie has three points, and they’re all goals. Three goals on six shots is remarkable for a 50% shooting percentage. This is what the Bruins need him to do, and he’s done just that.

It’s not just scoring goals; it’s his ability to make an impact on the ice. During five-on-five play, Geekie has the second most individual expected goals (ixG) with 1.05. His shot attempts (13) were the second most on the team, and his ability to generate chances was on display.

Morgan hits the mark. pic.twitter.com/lPGtnCvhhx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 24, 2025

Geekie’s shot is lethal, especially when he uses it. His first goal was a perfect example of that, and also the second one of the game against the Anaheim Ducks after he took the cross-ice pass from Nikita Zadorov. It was a great week for Geekie in what hopes to be the start of a hot streak.

This Team Does Have Fight

There is one thing you can’t deny about this Bruins team. They do not quit, and they do have fight in them. Despite the losses, it’s encouraging to see that they don’t give up. It was evident in their loss against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers controlled the pace of the game for the first 40 minutes and carried a 2-0 lead into the third period. The Bruins battled back to tie the game at two. Even though they lost the lead, they once again dug deep and evened the game up at three. A last-minute goal sank the Bruins, but they made it a game until the bitter end.

The Bruins were in a back-and-forth battle with the Ducks. In the third period, the Ducks took a commanding 5-3 lead, and then the Bruins rallied back. In a span of 25 seconds, they scored a pair of goals to even the game. Much like the Panthers game, the Bruins allowed the go-ahead goal not even a minute later. The ability to maintain the tie and push forward is lacking, but one thing is for sure: this team does not quit.

What a Week for the Bruins

The Bruins are reminiscent of the 2024-25 season to begin the season. They’ve struggled in the high-danger areas of the ice, which has been problematic. A strong week from Geekie is a good sign, and if he can get going more, the offense could be a major boost to outscoring their defensive woes. They don’t ever quit, and that’s great to see out of this team in the early going.