Projected Lineups for Senators vs. Capitals – 10/25/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (3-4-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SN360
Senators projected lineup
Dylan Cozens — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Nick Cousins — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Tkachuk briefly took part in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey; it was the forward’s first time skating with the Senators since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Oct. 16.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Dubois, a center, could return after missing the past five games.
