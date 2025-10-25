Projected Lineups for Senators vs. Capitals – 10/25/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (3-4-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SN360

Senators projected lineup

Dylan Cozens — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Nick Cousins — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Tkachuk briefly took part in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey; it was the forward’s first time skating with the Senators since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Oct. 16.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard

Hendrix Lapierre — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate following a 5-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Dubois, a center, could return after missing the past five games.

