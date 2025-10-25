Projected Lineups for Blues vs. Red Wings – 10/25/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Nathan Walker

Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

Blues coach Jim Montgomery juggled his forward lines and defense pairs during a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, only leaving Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou consistently together. … Kessel will enter the lineup for Mailloux, a defenseman.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “skating but not playing” and the forward is day to day; he will miss his fourth straight game. … McLellan also said Hamonic, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.

