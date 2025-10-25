Projected Lineups for Blues vs. Red Wings – 10/25/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (3-3-1) at RED WINGS (5-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Nathan Walker
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Status report
Blues coach Jim Montgomery juggled his forward lines and defense pairs during a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, only leaving Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou consistently together. … Kessel will enter the lineup for Mailloux, a defenseman.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton
Lucas Raymond — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is “skating but not playing” and the forward is day to day; he will miss his fourth straight game. … McLellan also said Hamonic, a defenseman, could enter the lineup.
