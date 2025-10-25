Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs. Stars – 10/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (6-1-0) at STARS (3-3-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau
Mark Jankowski — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Joel Nystrom
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report
Nadeau was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Carrier and Robinson, each a forward, is expected to be out “for it looks like an extended period,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said; each was injured during a 5-4 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne — Tyler Seguin — Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Duchene, a center, will miss his fourth game in five due to injury after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton during a 5-2 win Oct. 14.
