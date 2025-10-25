Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs. Stars – 10/25/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (6-1-0) at STARS (3-3-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau

Mark Jankowski — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Joel Nystrom

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report

Nadeau was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Carrier and Robinson, each a forward, is expected to be out “for it looks like an extended period,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said; each was injured during a 5-4 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne — Tyler Seguin — Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Duchene, a center, will miss his fourth game in five due to injury after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton during a 5-2 win Oct. 14.

Latest for THW: