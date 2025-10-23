How Dylan Larkin’s Leadership Has Sparked the Red Wings’ Strong Start

Dylan Larkin entered the 2025-26 season with something to prove. After compiling 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 82 games in 2024-25, his minus-16 rating and a team still finding its identity suggested more was needed. But through the first six games of the 2025-26 campaign, he is off to one of the hottest starts of his career, and his performance is emerging as a catalyst for Detroit’s early success. He is paving the way for the rest of the lineup, as well as stars such as Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and young players like Marco Kasper.

Related: Breaking Down the Red Wings’ 5-1-0 Start: What’s Fueling Detroit’s Success?

Larkin has recorded 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in his first seven games, with a plus/minus of plus-9. Those numbers rank him among the league’s most productive skaters in that stretch and mark a clear shift from last season. On Oct. 17 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, he scored a goal and added an assist on Axel Sandin-Pellika’s goal in Detroit’s 2-1 overtime win. Then, just two days later, on Oct. 19 vs. the Edmonton Oilers, he posted two goals and two assists in a 4-2 victory, becoming the driving force of the offense.

Why This Start Matters

Leadership & Responsibility

As captain, Larkin’s role extends beyond scoring. His early production sets a tone for a roster still building chemistry under coach Todd McLellan’s system. His improved plus/minus reflects him being on the ice for more goals than against and illustrates maturity in two-way play.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensive Consistency

In previous seasons, Larkin hovered around 70 points with occasional spikes, but the leap in early output this season is meaningful. His ability to register multi-goal games and drive play at even strength shows he’s not just taking a step forward; he may be placing himself among Detroit’s elite. And with the Red Wings integrating new pieces and leaning into a more balanced roster, his consistency becomes a linchpin.

Clutch Moments

The timing of his contributions matters. The overtime winner vs. Tampa Bay and the multipoint game vs. Edmonton: These aren’t just padding stats, they’re the difference in tight games. And for a team chasing playoff positioning, having a captain who shows up in clutch situations is huge.

What Larkin Is Doing Differently

Larkin’s improved shot volume and urgency are evident, although his career average is around 2.98 shots per game. Early games in 2025-26 show him looking for his opportunities, grabbing rebounds, and working for high-danger chances. Meanwhile, his faceoff and defensive numbers (such as zone start load or possession impact) aren’t public here yet, but his plus/minus and point production signal an uptick in all phases of the game.

His shift usage reflects McLellan’s trust, logging roughly 18–23 minutes per night and often being deployed late in games when results are hanging in the balance. That he’s responding with points reflects a physical and mental readiness that are often missing from younger teams.

Impact on Detroit’s Start

The Red Wings’ roster is deeper and more balanced than in recent season, but it needs a keystone. Larkin is filling that role. His hot start aligns with Detroit’s early success with a record of 5-2-0 for 10 points. His production provides a reliable offensive engine while also leading by example in defensive responsibility. That combo is rare and immensely valuable.

In a division full of offensive firepower and playoff-tested teams, Detroit’s ability to win tight games, generate depth scoring, and lean on their captain’s steady hand gives them real momentum. Larkin is doing more than scoring; he’s helping shape the identity that McLellan envisions.

The Road Ahead

The early games are promising, but sustainability will be key. For Larkin, maintaining this level means continuing to drive play, avoiding the dips that often come with long seasons, and staying healthy. For Detroit, it means supporting his production with strong goaltending, special teams, and depth contributions.

One thing is clear: if Larkin continues at this pace, the Red Wings won’t just be competitive; they may be legitimate contenders. And in Detroit, that shift would be as meaningful as any stat line.