Canadiens’ Handling of Dach Will Define the Rebuild

It’s early in the 2025-26 season, but the Montreal Canadiens are sitting near the top of the Atlantic Division and the top five of the NHL in the standings. That isn’t to say that they are finally Stanley Cup contenders or that the rebuild is complete, only that they have seemingly taken another step forward. However, to take that step, the second-line centre role needs to be addressed.

Kirby Dach was a highly touted prospect, drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019. He was seen as a future top-line centre who could help Chicago extend its window of contention. Instead, they went into a total rebuild in 2022-23 to try to get the top pick to select Connor Bedard. For Montreal, how general manager (GM) Kent Hughes handles this situation can help define the rebuild’s next stage.

Canadiens Dach Dilemma

When Dach began as a professional, he was valued as a big-bodied right-shot centre who didn’t necessarily have any elite-level attributes outside his hockey sense, but had no holes in his game, making him seen as a complete player at a very young age. After how rough last season was for Dach, there isn’t enough talk about what kind of player he was before the knee injury in 2023-24. His board work and net-front presence led to him being seen as a key cog on the power play (PP), and in his first season with the Canadiens, he was one of the few solid two-way performers on the roster.

All six Habs on the ice made multiple smart plays on the game-tying goal. Nice blast and keep-in from Norlinder, two nice plays along the wall from Caufield/Suzuki, strong board work and passing from Monahan/Dach, nice touch pass, finding the scoring area and shot from Anderson. pic.twitter.com/KzMAb8kXvx — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 3, 2023

Unfortunately, Dach’s development has stalled. The frequency he has suffered injuries has come at the expense of a loss of muscle building and endurance, likely a natural fear of re-injury, and missing out on building in-game experience. It’s also difficult to progress skills training while also rehabbing from injuries, especially with the frequency he has suffered them, basically, every season he has been in Montreal. He is again missing games due to injury, but the good news is that it may just be minor, as he is still travelling with the team on the western road trip and will dress against the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s more than just having interrupted his offseason training and practice routines by limiting time on ice and access to constructive coaching feedback sessions, but it also has an impact on the room, as it can disrupt team dynamics.

Canadiens Behind Eight Ball

Montreal acquired Dach with the expectation that he’d be the centre on a second line behind Nick Suzuki. The plan, if successful, would help stabilize the forward group and allow for more stable line combinations. Yes, they made the 2025 Playoffs, but his history of injuries has caused some issues with the Canadiens on this front, which in turn has slowed the organization from being capable of taking the next steps in the rebuild.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the last two seasons, his right knee issues have limited him to 59 games, scoring only 10 goals and 24 points with a minus-27 rating. In 2022-23, he produced at a 54-point pace for an 82-game season. The 2024-25 season saw him finish with a paltry minus-29 rating and poor possession metrics despite being sheltered by head coach Martin St. Louis. In those 57 games, he started 70.2% of his shifts in the offensive zone in all situations, and his team-controlled play less than 50% of the time with him on the ice, which is not sustainable. Posting below team-average possession statistics, with him being sheltered at such a high ratio is a significant red flag.

His long absences mean the coaching staff can’t consistently integrate him into a line with a set pair of wingers; this forces frequent lineup changes that make it difficult for players to build chemistry. For example, when he went down with the ACL injury, the team promptly shifted Alex Newhook into his slot, yet he was better suited as a winger. This season, Oliver Kapanen has taken over the second line centre role, and in the small sample size thus far, seems to be able to handle the responsibilities. He has built chemistry with his wingers, Newhook and the odds-on favourite for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in Ivan Demidov.

Also, it impacts the power play as Dach’s absence is depriving the second unit of their planned option at centre. For the time being, Suzuki has been double-shifted on the power play. In the context of a rebuild, line stability matters. It isn’t just about building chemistry on a line; it is also about player development, and the inability to count on Dach has undermined both issues and will impact future planning by Hughes.

Canadiens Need to Find Stability

Dach is a skilled young player, but the issue is that he is often out of the lineup. This means they could offer him a contract extension at a very cheap rate for one year. He is currently in the final year of a four-year contract that pays him $3.36 million, but that doesn’t solve the issue of a reliable second-line centre. This is where Hughes will need to act. He has been exceedingly patient with Dach, who does have immense raw talent, but hasn’t been able to put it all together due to injuries. Yet hockey is a business, and he may become a winger for Montreal, but this is where the Canadiens will need to move on from Dach as an option at centre and find someone who has proven they can fill the role.

Hughes’ approach to building a salary cap structure where his core has been signed for fair, but slightly below market values, leaving money on the table, has provided him an opportunity to either wait to sign someone as an unrestricted free agent or to go out and trade for someone that can fill their biggest need. With someone who is proven and less likely to face the same injury concerns, there would no longer be any uncertainty in regard to the team environment or on-ice strategy.

Given Dach’s youth and promise, the hope had been that a full recovery would allow him to resume the centre role the Canadiens envisioned. But his availability and performance limitations have been a notable drag on the team’s chemistry and have impacted on-ice performance as well. The time for patience is coming to an end. Hughes has shown that he is preparing for this with his desire to build space under the salary cap prior to the trade deadline, but with how competitive the Atlantic Division is, he may need to move sooner than that.