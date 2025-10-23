Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blues – 10/23/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (5-2-0) at BLUES (3-2-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimeone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
McBain will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)
Status report
Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing six games with a lower-body injury and replace Texier, a forward. … Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … All four Blues forward lines will have a different look than the ones used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … St. Louis held an optional morning skate Thursday.
