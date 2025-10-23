Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Blues – 10/23/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (5-2-0) at BLUES (3-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimeone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

McBain will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body soreness)

Status report

Sundqvist will make his season debut after missing six games with a lower-body injury and replace Texier, a forward. … Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … All four Blues forward lines will have a different look than the ones used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … St. Louis held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Latest for THW: