Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Jets – 10/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (3-2-2) at JETS (5-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Montour, John Hayden

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Marchment will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday with a lower-body injury, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

Barron took normal line rushes during the Jets’ morning skate Thursday; he missed practice Wednesday and is day to day with an undisclosed injury. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

