Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Jets – 10/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (3-2-2) at JETS (5-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Montour, John Hayden
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Marchment will be a game-time decision after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday with a lower-body injury, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-1 Loss to the Capitals
- Seattle Kraken’s Jani Nyman’s Finnish Foundation & His NHL Blueprint
- NHL Morning Recap – October 22, 2025
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
Barron took normal line rushes during the Jets’ morning skate Thursday; he missed practice Wednesday and is day to day with an undisclosed injury. … Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Jets’ Scheifele and Morrissey: The Heartbeat of Winnipeg and the Road to Olympic Glory
- NHL Morning Recap – October 21, 2025
- Jets’ 2 Third Period Goals Enough to Beat Flames