Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Avalanche – 10/23/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (5-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-0-2)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), TVAS (JIP)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report
Slavin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. … Andersen did not participate in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Thursday but is expected to start.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
