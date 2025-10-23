Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Avalanche – 10/23/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (5-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-0-2)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), TVAS (JIP)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report

Slavin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. … Andersen did not participate in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Thursday but is expected to start.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

