Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Canadiens – 10/23/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (6-2-0) at OILERS (3-3-1)

9 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Zack Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Joshua Roy

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexander Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), David Reinbacher (broken metacarpal)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Dach is on the trip but will miss his fourth straight game; the center is day to day.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Matthew Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Thomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Savoie has been moved up to the Oilers top line … Kapanen, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Hyman, a forward who has yet to play this season, is expected to return by Nov. 1.

