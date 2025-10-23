Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Canadiens – 10/23/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (6-2-0) at OILERS (3-3-1)
9 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Zack Bolduc — Joe Veleno — Joshua Roy
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexander Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kirby Dach (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), David Reinbacher (broken metacarpal)
Status report
The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Dach is on the trip but will miss his fourth straight game; the center is day to day.
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Matthew Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Noah Philp — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Thomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Savoie has been moved up to the Oilers top line … Kapanen, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Hyman, a forward who has yet to play this season, is expected to return by Nov. 1.
