NHL Rumors: Kadri to Canadiens, Wolf Growls, & Canucks Stuck

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could a frustrated Calgary Flames team start tanking the season and if so, could that mean a player like Nazem Kadri could be on the move? Dustin Wolf had some things to say about the Flames loss to Montreal. The Vancouver Canucks are looking to the market for a center, but they’ve run into a few hurdles. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are getting players back from injury, which means that roster moves are around the corner. Who could be on the way out?

Canucks Stuck with the Centers They Have

The Vancouver Canucks are officially in the market for a center but several insiders are suggesting the Canucks might be stuck, with few options available to them.

Following Filip Chytil recent injury — one that has TSN’s Craig Button wondering if retirement might be part of the conversation — , general manager Patrik Allvin is searching for ways to upgrade at center or find a replacement. Frank Seravalli reported on Frankly Hockey that there isn’t much available. Elliotte Friedman adds that the Canucks know the market isn’t offering many options.

“They’ve been willing to give up young assets to make the right fit happen,” Seravalli said. He added that there are not players out there “you’d be getting super excited about.”

Friedman added, “When you’re drowning, teams don’t throw you a life preserver — they throw you an anvil.”

Oilers Close to Making Moves with their Roster

While the interview he did was conducted prior to the Oilers winning against the Ottawa Sentors in overtime, Seravalli made several points about the team’s start to the season. He also mentioned names that could surface in trade talks once the roster is healthy.

Saying the Oilers have a logjam of players and tough decisions are coming, Mattias Janmark may be a candidate for a trade. He also noted that the Oilers see Alec Regula as a better fit over Ty Emberson, so when Regula comes back from injury reserve, Emberson could be dealt. Finally, because the Oilers don’t want to lose Noah Philp on waivers, Curtis Lazar’s long-term fit is being questioned.

Canadiens Linked to Nazem Kadri

The Flames are feeling all sorts of pain these days. Dustin Wolf was frustrated after another loss, suggesting he can’t produce offense for a team that can’t find a way to score goals. Now, one of the Flames’ top offensive threats is being linked in a trade to the team that just beat the Flames.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

During a recent episode of The Sick Podcast, former Canadiens center Maxim Lapierre called Nazem Kadri “the perfect fit” for Montreal, suggesting he could be the ideal player for the Canadiens to chase in a trade. Suggesting Kadri would make a great second-line center, co-host Pierre McGuire agreed and said they’ve spoken about Kadri in the past. He talked about Kadris’ experience with different coaching styles, his Stanley Cup experience and “street cred” he brings to the locker room.

The Canadiens have been linked to several names in trades, Kadri might represent the most realistic fit yet. Elliotte Friedman suggested there are questions about how the veterans in Calgary are going to handle all of this losing, with players like Kadri, Blake Coleman, and Rasmus Andersson all potentially looking for a fresh start if it continues.

Could Hurricanes Go Big-Game Shopping Again?

Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that fans should keep an eye on the Carolina Hurricanes as they might go big game hunting again this season. He noted that the Hurricanes took a swing on Kirill Kaprizov after he turned down the first offer with the Minnesota Wild.

He could see them shopping for a difference-maker again this season.