Mammoth News & Notes: Schmaltz & Keller, Cooley & Top Prospects Update

The Utah Mammoth ripped off four straight wins on their first homestand of the season at the newly renovated Delta Center after beating the Colorado Avalanche in overtime on Tuesday night.

They will now head out on the road for a four-game road trip, starting with three Central Division matchups against the St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, and Winnipeg Jets, before concluding the journey in Edmonton against the back-to-back Stanley Cup finalist Oilers.

Before the Mammoth set off on their second road trip of the season, let’s get caught up on some of the latest news and stories coming out of the Delta Center.

Logan Cooley, the Arizona Coyotes’ third-overall pick, is in the final season of his entry-level contract. Cooley has been eligible to sign an extension since free agency opened on July 1. However, the two sides have yet to agree on a new contract.

Days before the Mammoth’s first game of the season, it started to be reported that the 21-year-old center had turned down a $77 million contract extension. This contract would have carried an average annual value of $9.6 million.

Earlier this season, we watched the Minnesota Wild panic after it went public that Kirill Kaprizov had turned down a $128 million contract. Trade rumors started to swirl, and conversations about what team he would sign with in free agency next season also emerged before the Wild loaded up a fleet of Brinks trucks and offered Kaprizov $17 million per season, which he signed just days before Connor McDavid signed with the Oilers for an average of $12.5 million per season.

This is the type of mistake they are trying to avoid with Cooley. Typically, when a player of Cooley’s status signs an extension this early, it is in the player’s favor. In the Wild’s case with Kaprizov, they can live with that, given that Kaprizov had three straight 40-goal seasons before last season, which was injury-riddled, where he was on pace for his first 50-goal season.

With Cooley being so young, it’s better to wait for him to prove he is worth that money instead of giving it to him, hoping he reaches that potential.

Even with Cooley turning down the contract, there doesn’t seem to be any concern about Cooley and the Mammoth being able to find a middle ground in the future with Dave Pagnotta saying “Utah has become a very very desirable market; I don’t see a situation where Logan Cooley is not part of their long term plan, they just don’t need to rush it” on a recent episode of Hello Hockey.

Logan Cooley, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

We also saw some similar comments from Cooley’s agent, Brian Bartlett, on a recent edition of the DFO Rundown Insider Edition, where he mentioned that Utah is becoming a destination the players want to play and said that “He’s got another year on his deal. There’s no urgency or rush on that…you don’t have to sign 11 months before your contract is done.”

Cooley is betting on himself and trying to increase his value before signing a long-term contract. Management appears to be more than willing to let this happen. This organization has demonstrated its commitment to building a winning team in Utah, and they’re likely more than willing to pay Cooley superstar money this season if that is what he proves to be.

However, Cooley is off to a bit of a slow start, only having a goal and two assists through seven games. Inevitably, this deal gets done, but it will be interesting to see how Cooley’s performance affects when and how much he signs for.

Clayton Keller & Nick Schmaltz’s Special Chemistry

Recently, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports posted a quote from Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny on X regarding the chemistry between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on the ice.

“Yeah, how to describe that? That’s a tough one. I don’t know. They see each other and like each other. You know, I had that discussion this summer, talking with Kells (Clayton Keller), and we’re talking about the team, and he loves to play with Schmaltzy (Nick Schmaltz), you know. Any good player, to find another player who thinks like you, who you will know where you are, you know where you will be. It’s not a matter of talent; it’s just a special chemistry, just something you build over time. We can talk about other duos in the league, where Marchy (Brad Marchand) and Bergeron (Patrice Bergeron), for a long time in Boston, because we’re just playing Boston, and they knew each other and they knew what to expect. Those kinds of things take time to build, and I think they have that.” – Andre Tourigny

Now, sticking with the conversation of big money, Schmaltz is chasing it. He is currently on a four-game point streak, during which he has scored four goals and added four assists, and has nine points through seven games this season.

The problem for the Mammoth is that his contract runs out at the end of the season, and the already expensive price tag will only go up if he keeps playing like this. I have already written articles in the offseason that Schmaltz’s performance will price him out of what the Mammoth are building.

However, seeing these comments from Tourigny, it really makes you think, can they let him walk? I mean, this is the guy your captain likes playing with the most. It won’t be an easy decision if they let him walk at the end of the season.

Per PuckPedia, the Mammoth’s projected cap space for the 2026-27 season is $37.7 million. With that money, the main pieces the Mammoth will need to re-sign are Cooley and Schmaltz, as mentioned, as well as Barrett Hayton.

There are a few more players the Mammoth have on expiring contracts, but considering the strength of their prospect pool and the number of players they have on the verge of cracking the NHL, could the Mammoth utilize more entry-level contracts in their bottom six to help afford to keep this Keller and Schmaltz duo that has been so good dating back to Arizona? It could be worthwhile.

Top Prospect Check-In

A bunch of the Mammoth’s top prospects have gotten back in action since joining the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Tucson Roadrunners, or their junior hockey teams after training camp.

Let’s start with a few players from the Roadrunners. Daniil But, the Mammoth’s second first-round pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has three points through their first four games. He scored his first AHL goal in the second game of the season against the Calgary Wranglers.

Another look at But's powerful goal, setting the Roadrunners 2 goals ahead tonight pic.twitter.com/FnE36cHV82 — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) October 19, 2025

Maveric Lamoureux, a first-round pick from 2022, has two assists and is a plus-5 in four games, which, it’s a small sample size, but is a much-improved performance compared to his AHL numbers from last season.

It should also be mentioned that Artyom Duda, whom the Mammoth took seven picks after Lamoureux in the second round of that draft, is off to a great start, having three assists in four games. Duda was getting numerous opportunities to showcase his talent at the Mammoth’s prospect camp and then again in training camp. It was clear they liked what they saw from him, and he is continuing to show why.

Moving to junior hockey, Cole Beaudoin, a 2024 first-round pick, is off to the races with the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He has five goals and seven assists in seven games, which translates to a 45-goal and 108-point pace. This would be an outrageous offensive improvement compared to his 22 goals and 51 points in 52 games last season.

Finally, let’s touch on Tij Iginla’s season debut with the Kelowna Rockets. In a game against the Victoria Royals, Iginla dominated, scoring two goals on six shots and also added an assist and finished as a plus-2 in the 5-4 loss. Since then, Iginla has been ruled out of the lineup with an illness. Hopefully, he can get back soon and stay healthy after an unfortunate injury early last season.

Tij Iginla in his first WHL game since November 2024:



– Two goals

– One assist

– One power-play goal

– +2



Catch the @utahmammoth prospect in action TONIGHT on @victoryplustv!@Kelowna_Rockets | #WHLStats pic.twitter.com/m4qVSYmT05 — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) October 18, 2025

Outside of potentially wanting a deal signed with Cooley, it has been a dream start for the Mammoth. The team is playing exceptionally well, winning four straight games on home ice. They have been one of the best defensive teams in hockey, and the offense has been coming alive. Even away from the team, several prospects are shining. They may have some contracts to figure out in the somewhat near future, but that does not detract from what a great position this organization is in, from top to bottom.