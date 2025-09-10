Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Reportedly Rejects $128 Million Contract

According to Sportsnet, the Minnesota Wild could be in trouble. Superstar Kirill Kaprizov reportedly declined what would have been a record-setting contract: eight years, $128 million—a cap hit of $16 million.

Kaprizov Declines Record-Setting Contract

Kaprizov, 28, was in the midst of his best season in 2024–25, but had it stalled due to injury. He recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games, putting him on pace for a career-high 112 points. For his efforts, he was an early-season Hart Trophy candidate—he would’ve been the first in team history.

Related: Wild 2024-25 Report Cards: Kirill Kaprizov

Naturally, he is a very important player for the Wild. No dollar amount is too large for them, but that doesn’t mean Kaprizov will sign. The rub in all of this is that Minnesota has not gotten out of the first round of the playoffs since 2015. With his $45 million deal set to expire next summer, perhaps winning a Stanley Cup is more important to the in-his-prime Russian than a paycheck.

If the report is correct, Kaprizov may want something other than money. Perhaps he doesn’t want to make such a life-altering decision in haste, but still intends to agree to a deal. On the other hand, his desire for a championship may be coming to light here.

In any case, this is a huge piece of NHL news. Without Kaprizov, the Wild’s future is bleak—signing him is a must. Meanwhile, another team could be rewarded with one of the best talents in the league.