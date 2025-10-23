Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 10/23/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (4-3-0) at PREDATORS (2-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Nils Aman — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — P.O. Joseph

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tom Willander, Joseph LaBate

Injured: Filip Chytil (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed)

Status report

Boeser will return after missing the past two games because of personal reasons and will skate on a line with DeBrusk and Sasson.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Wood was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Marchessault, a center, will miss his third consecutive game.

Latest for THW: