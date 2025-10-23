Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 10/23/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (4-3-0) at PREDATORS (2-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Nils Aman — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — P.O. Joseph
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tom Willander, Joseph LaBate
Injured: Filip Chytil (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed)
Status report
Boeser will return after missing the past two games because of personal reasons and will skate on a line with DeBrusk and Sasson.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
Wood was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Marchessault, a center, will miss his third consecutive game.
