Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 10/23/25

by

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (4-3-0) at PREDATORS (2-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Nils Aman — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — P.O. Joseph
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tom Willander, Joseph LaBate

Injured: Filip Chytil (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed)

Status report

Boeser will return after missing the past two games because of personal reasons and will skate on a line with DeBrusk and Sasson.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Wood was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Marchessault, a center, will miss his third consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner