Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs. Penguins – 10/25/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. 

BLUE JACKETS (3-4-0) at PENGUINS (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Miles Wood (eye)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Merzlikins is expected to start after Greaves made 25 saves against Washington. … Columbus has alternated goalies every game this season.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Philip Tomasino — Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Mathew Dumba — Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ben Kindel, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday; the defenseman is expected to be out eight weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday; Dumba will replace him in the lineup. … Tomasino goes in for Kindel, a forward.

