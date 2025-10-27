Projected Lineups for Blues vs Penguins –10/27/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (3-4-1) at PENGUINS (6-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN-PIT, NHLN

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier

Alexey Torpochenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)

Status report

Thomas won’t play and is day to day after the center was injured early in the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Neighbours, a forward, is also out and day to day.

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Mathew Dumba — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Rakell, usually first-line left wing, had surgery on his left hand Sunday and is expected to need 6-8 weeks to recover. … Koivunen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday. He played on the first line for Pittsburgh the first two games this season before being reassigned to the AHL on Oct. 11.

