Joey Moss and the Spirit That Still Defines the Oilers

Last night, during the first intermission of the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers game, Gene Principe, the longtime Sportsnet host and Oilers rinkside reporter Oilers, did a tribute to Joey Moss. Five years ago yesterday, the Oilers lost Moss. He passed away at 57, leaving a gaping hole in the Oilers’ organization.

As Principe shared, Moss was one of the Oilers’ most beloved figures—someone who never scored a goal, never threw a body check, and never blocked a shot, but who left a deeper mark than most who did. Instead, he was a dressing room attendant for the NHL Oilers and the Edmonton Eskimos (now Edmonton Elks) of the Canadian Football League.

Moss wasn’t a star in the traditional sense. Yet, for those who knew him, he was the spirit of the Oilers—an everyday reminder of what makes hockey more than a game. His passing still echoes through Oil Country, and the team paid a touching tribute on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Moss’ Oilers’ Career Began With a Simple Act of Kindness

Joey’s story started almost by accident. In the mid-1980s, Wayne Gretzky was dating Joey’s sister, Vicki, and asked if there might be a place for her brother to help out around the Oilers’ dressing room. Nobody expected much from it—just a small favor to the greatest player in the world.

But what began as a kind gesture became a lifelong relationship that shaped the franchise’s soul. Joey, who was born with Down syndrome, didn’t want special treatment. He wanted to work—and he did, with precision, pride, and personality. Players quickly discovered that he wasn’t just dependable; he was funny, fearless, and full of heart.

Today we remember our friend Joey Moss on what would be his 58th birthday. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/W76RgjqpHK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2021

Before long, Joey became a fixture. His routines were part of the team’s heartbeat. He sang the national anthem from the locker room, ribbed the players when they lost, and celebrated with them when they won. The Oilers loved him not out of charity but out of genuine friendship.

Joey Moss’ Legacy Is a Lesson in What We Share

Moss also worked with the Edmonton football team, bringing the same energy and joy. Those who met him quickly learned that his disability didn’t define him—his character did.

During Principe’s tribute, one longtime staff member put it this way: “He taught us not how we are different, but what we all share.” Through his work, Joey showed the dignity of doing a job well and taking pride in it. He taught patience, empathy, and perspective in a world that too often forgets them.

His colleagues would say you could always count on Joey to “get things done,” but also to make you laugh when you needed it most. He could dish out a joke as quickly as he could take one, and his sense of humor kept everyone grounded.

Joey Moss’ Legacy Lives On with the Oilers

For the Oilers community, losing Moss was like losing a family member. Players, coaches, and staff still speak about him with emotion and gratitude. “He was truly like a son to me,” said one team staffer. “I miss his honesty. I miss his sense of humor. I miss my friend.”

Former Oilers Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss.

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Last night, the Oilers kept that legacy alive. The team’s 50/50 draw—presented by Rogers—was held in support of the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society, Special Olympics Alberta, and the Winnifred Stewart Association, where Joey worked and volunteered for years. The message was clear: his impact didn’t end when he left us. It continues in the community he inspired.

Moss Reminds Us All to Allow Greatness in Everyone

Every franchise has its legends. Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, and Grant Fuhr are among the Oilers. But Moss belongs right there among them. His greatness wasn’t measured in points or trophies, but in kindness, loyalty, and laughter.

In a sport that often glorifies power and precision, Joey reminded us what truly lasts: connection, joy, and love of the game. Five years later, Edmonton still feels his presence. Maybe that’s the best legacy anyone can leave.

