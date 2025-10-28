Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Kraken –10/28/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (7-3-0) at KRAKEN (5-2-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Kirby Dach — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Joshua Roy
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Each team had an optional morning skate.
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Matt Murray, John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
McCann, a forward, and Evans, a defenseman, skated separately from the team and neither is expected to play. Evans has not played this season after he was injured in training camp. It was McCann’s first time on the ice since a 4-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 18.
