Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Kraken –10/28/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (7-3-0) at KRAKEN (5-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Kirby Dach — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Joshua Roy

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Each team had an optional morning skate. 

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

McCann, a forward, and Evans, a defenseman, skated separately from the team and neither is expected to play. Evans has not played this season after he was injured in training camp. It was McCann’s first time on the ice since a 4-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 18.

