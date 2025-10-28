Projected Lineups for Devils vs Avalanche – 10/28/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (8-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-1-4)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Seamus Casey

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom will play for the first time since Oct. 13 because of a lower-body injury. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss at least a month after he was injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday. … Lammikko and Casey will each make their season debut. Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday; Lammikko missed the first nine games this season with a lower-body injury.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Trent Miner, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Blackwood, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a lower-body injury, will back up Wedgewood.

