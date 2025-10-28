Projected Lineups for Devils vs Avalanche – 10/28/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (8-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-1-4)
9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Seamus Casey
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom will play for the first time since Oct. 13 because of a lower-body injury. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss at least a month after he was injured during a 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday. … Lammikko and Casey will each make their season debut. Casey was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday; Lammikko missed the first nine games this season with a lower-body injury.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Trent Miner, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Blackwood, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a lower-body injury, will back up Wedgewood.
