Devils’ Simon Nemec Continues to Prove His Worth

The New Jersey Devils began the season with quite a few injuries, which posed an initial threat to their blue line. Veteran defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic was sidelined due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This caused a shift within their defense pairings, but it also turned into yet another opportunity for Simon Nemec to prove himself.

Nemec closed out the playoffs with a fantastic performance last season, and Kovacevic’s absence has allowed him to shine at the start of the 2025-26 season. In just nine games, he’s already become a prime candidate for a breakout season, showcasing an incredible amount of confidence and technique.

The Road to Redemption Continues

Last season, Nemec unfortunately fell victim to a sophomore slump, spending time with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL). He played just 27 games with the Devils in 2024-25, where he recorded only two goals and two assists. But despite those struggles, he pulled off an incredible playoff redemption arc, which included a game-winning goal in double overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes.

After such a strong performance, fans hoped that Nemec would be able to sustain this momentum in 2025-26. He had a lot to prove, fighting for a full-time NHL role — especially after being named to Slovakia’s preliminary Olympic roster. But Nemec took no chances when it came to preparations. He opted not to play in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, focusing solely on regaining his strength after playing through a shoulder injury all season long.

Last month, Nemec exhibited strength and poise throughout training camp, followed by a point-per-game preseason pace. In total, he was on the ice for eight Devils’ goals, four of which were scored in high-danger scenarios. His offensive skills also flourished, helping create 54 scoring chances and recording a 64.42% Corsi during preseason.

Inside Nemec’s Early 2025-26 Success

Nemec started this season strong, and it wasn’t long before his offensive efforts were rewarded. He helped the Devils defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida, and his assist on Connor Brown’s second goal propelled the team to a 5-3 win. Likewise, Nemec made a crucial play during the Devils’ electric home opener at Prudential Center. His pass set Timo Meier up for a perfect deflection into the net, earning his second assist of the season against the Florida Panthers.

Averaging 16:12 ice time across nine games, his newfound confidence is palpable — and it’s clear that he used his time in the AHL to hone his defensive skills. So far, he’s spent the most ice time alongside Brenden Dillon, and the pair has proved to be a successful combination. Much like the dynamic Luke Hughes-Brett Pesce duo, Dillon provides a steady veteran presence, which acts as a counterbalance to Nemec’s offensive tendencies.

This season, Nemec has become more well-rounded defensively, with noticeable improvement in his stickhandling and puck transitioning. Plus, he’s already surpassed his point total from last season, with seven assists, including a helper on Dillon’s game-winning goal against the Minnesota Wild.

In a recent interview, he shared some of the emotion and excitement that come along with rediscovering his game. “I feel really good. I’m showing some improvements on the ice…Still a lot of work ahead, I’m just trying to be better every day,” said Nemec.

Nemec’s Role Moving Forward

Nemec has been exactly what the Devils needed to start the season, putting in the effort after a difficult sophomore season. He’s making smart, responsible plays, taking advantage of yet another defensive gap on the team. And the Devils are thriving with him on the ice, giving up fewer shots against while also generating offense from the blue line.

He played a massive role in the Devils’ 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Nemec had a three-point game, recording 23:35 ice time and two shots on goal. He set up Jack Hughes to give the team a 2-0 lead, then assisted Brown’s breakaway goal in the middle of the second period. Nemec even had a hand in the game-winning overtime goal, helping the Devils secure their eighth straight victory.

This also marks the final year of Nemec’s entry-level contract, which carries a cap hit of $918,333. If he can continue his early success and have a bounce-back season, there’s a high likelihood that the Devils will re-sign him. It could even earn him a permanent roster slot — something he has not been able to achieve in his NHL career thus far. The closest he had previously come was his rookie season in 2023-24, when he suited up for a total of 60 Devils games.

Looking ahead, if he remains consistent, it can help the Devils build off their early momentum. And his role will become even more important with Pesce out for the foreseeable future. Nemec’s two-way play remains a key asset in the team’s current win streak, and he’s shown nothing but potential early on this season.