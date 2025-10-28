Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Oilers – 10/28/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (8-2-0) at OILERS (4-4-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
J.J. Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick Desimone, Kevin Rooney, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

O’Brien returns after being scratched for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. He’ll replace Yamamoto at forward.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — David Thomasek — Noah Philp

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Philp will replace Lazar at forward, with Savoie moving up to the third line.

