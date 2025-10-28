Sabres and Mammoth Both Benefitting From Peterka Trade 4 Months Later

The Utah Mammoth, on the other hand, took the NHL by storm to open the season as they are currently first in the competitive Central Division, boasting a record of 8-2-0, riding a seven-game winning streak. Peterka played a significant role in the team’s red-hot start, posting nine points (three goals and six assists) in the first ten games. He also holds a net positive plus/minus, which means the team scores more and allows fewer goals when he is on the ice.

Kesselring Fills a Need & Doan Is a Catalyst Who Sparked Buffalo’s Resurgence

The central piece of the haul that the Sabres got in return in the Peterka swap was Kesselring. The trade, at first glance, seemed to have fleeced Buffalo because it is more difficult to replace a reliable forward who contributed a career-high 68 points (27 goals and 41 assists). As they say, however, the grass is always greener when a team gets rid of an unhappy player. The Sabres managed to deal with the Peterka situation while bolstering the team’s blue line, making it one of the NHL’s best.

2021 first overall pick, Owen Power, now has a clear-cut second pairing with the right-hand shot Kesselring. The 25-year-old Kesselring suffered an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the start of the season. His return will provide a significant boost on defense, as the team looks to continue its campaign with a more complete roster.

The initially less thought-about piece when the deal took place has shown that he is not just a backdrop of the package. Doan has not only cracked Buffalo’s lineup, but if his recent performances indicate anything, it is that he will be there for the long run. Finding a replacement to suffice Peterka’s production may be daunting, yet Doan’s progression early on the season revealed his scoring prowess at the NHL level. Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

His offensive arsenal shouldn’t come as a surprise to Arizona Sun Devils fans, as he tallied 38 points (16 goals and 22 assists) in his final season as team captain. The 23-year-old’s tenacity also translated into the pros as he’s shown his power forward capabilities, willing possessions for his team through crushing body checks and aggressive stick play.

Doan’s physicality on the boards has fortified the Sabres in their forecheck battles, as the team averaged a sub-par 39.3% of offensive zone time last season. Buffalo’s offense wasn’t an issue last season as they ranked ninth; however, their on-the-rush goals provided most of the scoring, which marks a point of concern. If the Sabres want to replicate success from Stanley Cup contenders like two-time defending champion, the Florida Panthers, who rely heavily on generating offensive zone time, they should utilize more of Doan.

Peterka Has Had an Impeccable Impact On the Mammoth

Behind the New Jersey Devils, Utah holds the second-longest active win streak in the NHL as of this writing. The team leans on young and up-and-coming stars who have the collective goal of bringing the relocated franchise to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. No single factor can be pointed to in terms of their streaky play, but a consistent second line is one of them.

The last eight games saw the Mammoth’s second line dominate their opponents, outscoring them 8-0 when on the ice. Dylan Guenther’s late third-period goal propelled Utah to its fourth straight win against Central Division opponents, its third consecutive on the road. Alongside Guenther are Logan Cooley and the recently acquired Peterka, whose hustle earned them possession on the way to scoring the late-game goal. Peterka rushed to the puck and managed to outmanoeuvre a 3-on-1 situation, clearing it to open ice before taking a hit, as Cooley dished a no-look pass to Guenther, who buried the goal against 2025 Hart Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck.