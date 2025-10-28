Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Flyers –10/28/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (7-2-1) at FLYERS (4-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Mathew Dumba — Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Silovs could start after Jarry made 26 saves against the Blues.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Forward Jett Luchanko was assigned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League on Monday. … Sanheim missed practice Monday for a maintenance day but skated briefly Tuesday and will play. … Deslauriers and Zamula will play, replacing Grebenkin, a forward, and Ginning, a defenseman. … Ristolainen could start practicing “pretty soon,” and play in 4-6 weeks, general manager Daniel Briere said Monday. The defenseman had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26 and was expected to need six months to recover.

