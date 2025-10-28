Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Flyers –10/28/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (7-2-1) at FLYERS (4-3-1)
6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Mathew Dumba — Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Silovs could start after Jarry made 26 saves against the Blues.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Forward Jett Luchanko was assigned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League on Monday. … Sanheim missed practice Monday for a maintenance day but skated briefly Tuesday and will play. … Deslauriers and Zamula will play, replacing Grebenkin, a forward, and Ginning, a defenseman. … Ristolainen could start practicing “pretty soon,” and play in 4-6 weeks, general manager Daniel Briere said Monday. The defenseman had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26 and was expected to need six months to recover.
