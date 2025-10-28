Projected Lineups for Flames vs Maple Leafs –10/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (2-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Adam Klapka

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Coronato will return after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Brandon Carlo
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Joseph Woll, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

Nylander is a game-time decision after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a lower-body injury. If he can’t play, Blais is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on October 6. … Jarnkrok is day to day.

