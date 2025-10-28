Projected Lineups for Flames vs Maple Leafs –10/28/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (2-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1)
6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Adam Klapka
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Coronato will return after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Nylander, Kadri, and East Contender Blockbuster
- NHL Morning Recap – October 27, 2025
- Flames Snap 8-Game Losing Streak With Win Over the Rangers
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Brandon Carlo
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Joseph Woll, Sammy Blais
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
Nylander is a game-time decision after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a lower-body injury. If he can’t play, Blais is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on October 6. … Jarnkrok is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Nylander, Kadri, and East Contender Blockbuster
- Maple Leafs Are Learning to Play the Berube Blueprint
- Woll and Stolarz Might Be the Maple Leafs’ Perfect Mismatch in Goal