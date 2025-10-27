NHL Rumors: Nylander, Kadri, and East Contender Blockbuster

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the news on William Nylander is starting to look less than ideal. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames will likely speak with Nazem Kadri about his desire to be moved this season and there are already teams reaching out in regards to his availability. Finally, is an Eastern Conference contender making it known they are big-game hunting this season and looking to take a huge swing?

Nylander Remains Out, Maple Leafs Plans for Woll

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports, “Unclear as of yet if William Nylander will rejoin the Leafs lineup on Tuesday night. Nylander wasn’t a full participant at today’s practice. He sat out chunks of drills, rotating sporadically onto the top line. He did rejoin PP1 during the special teams portion of practice.”

Nylander’s missing time for Toronto is hugely problematic. The team is off to an up-and-down start, and he’s leading the team with 14 points in eight games. The Leafs looked at him as a potential fit on a struggling top line. With him out, head coach Craig Berube is back to looking for solutions.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving says the team’s focus is on getting Joseph Woll fully up to speed. Woll won’t be speaking with the media on Monday, but has been skating every other day over the past few weeks. It’s likely he’ll see some conditioning games with the Marlies before returning to NHL action.

Trade Future of Nazem Kadri

Darren Dreger discussed the potential future of Nazem Kadri with the Calgary Flames, noting that it’s likely the organization and the forward will start talking about a possible move this season.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among the teams that would be interested are the Carolina Hurricanes, as Eric Tulsky has reportedly already reached out to Calgary to gauge whether the team plans to put Kadri on the market. “They’d want to have that conversation,” Dreger said. He added that if Calgary and Kadri decide the fit isn’t right, teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and others searching for a second-line center would likely be very interested.

David Pagnotta also suggested the Flames might look at guaging interest in Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman.

Hurricanes Prepared to Make Blockbuster Trade

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to swing big this season as they aim to turn playoff consistency into a Stanley Cup. Since Rod Brind’Amour became head coach in 2017, Carolina has the NHL’s best regular-season points percentage and multiple deep playoff runs, but the ultimate prize has eluded them. Tulsky has made it clear he’s more than willing to add a superstar if opportunities arise.

With key players like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and newly acquired Nikolaj Ehlers, the Hurricanes are healthy, skilled, and motivated. Michael Russo of The Athletic writes:

“There’s no doubt owner Tom Dundon is motivated to add a star to the fold. When the Wild were trying to extend Kirill Kaprizov’s contract before the season and reports came out that he initially turned down a $128 million contract over eight years, the assumption around the NHL was that Kaprizov didn’t want to re-sign there. In the three-week period between Kaprizov turning down the deal and signing a $136 million extension, league sources say the Hurricanes were the one team that reached out to the Wild to express an interest if it ever got to the point the Wild considered trading him.” source – The Hurricanes are no strangers to chasing NHL’s big names. Is more to come in another run?’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 10/27/2025

Tulsky said they will be looking at everything this season and at every position. If there’s a player out there — regardless of their status and the price to acquire them — that makes the Hurricanes a Cup favorite, the Hurricanes will pursue it.