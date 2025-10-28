Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Records 1,700th Career Point

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has hit another career milestone. He recorded his 1,700th career point against the St. Louis Blues.

Related: NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 3

Crosby becomes just the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points, joining Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723). It’s an incredibly elite group of players, and there’s no question he belongs among them.

Crosby’s Hall of Fame Career Continues

Crosby, 38, has played in the NHL for 21 seasons and is the only active player with 1,700 career points. He now sits just 23 points behind the great Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins franchise history.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

He already leads the organization in games played with 1,362 and assists with 1,069. He trails Lemieux by 23 points and 59 goals. That one might be tougher to pass unless he plays a few more seasons and averages around 20 goals per year for at least three more campaigns.

One thing we know about Crosby is that personal accolades aren’t what drive him. What matters most is winning another Stanley Cup. The Penguins are off to a strong start this season, and if they can keep it up, they could find themselves back in the playoffs. And honestly, hockey just feels better when Crosby’s there.