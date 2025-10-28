William Nylander’s Importance to the Maple Leafs Has Never Been Clearer

For the first time since April 4, 2022, William Nylander was absent from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup, ending a remarkable run of 267 consecutive regular-season games played. The productive winger left Friday’s 5-3 loss in Buffalo late in the third period with a lower-body issue and was ruled out of Saturday’s rematch. Despite taking part in warmups, Nylander was ultimately scratched as a game-time decision, marking the end of one of the longest active streaks on the team.

Nylander’s Quiet Ironman Record Comes to an End

Nylander’s absence was felt, as he has been one of Toronto’s most consistent offensive drivers this season, recording three goals and 11 assists through eight games. His lower-body injury is not considered long-term, and head coach Craig Berube remains hopeful that the 29-year-old could return tonight when the Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames.

You don’t hear much about Nylander’s durability, but it’s quietly become one of the best parts of his game. Since the start of the 2021–22 season, he’s barely missed a night. That’s saying something in a league where everyone’s playing through bumps and bruises. That 267-game streak put him among the most reliable forwards in hockey — not just because he stayed healthy, but because he showed up ready to go every single night.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

For a guy who was once called inconsistent or even a bit of a mystery, Nylander has turned himself into one of the Maple Leafs’ steadiest, most professional players. He’s even seemed to have taken it to another level this season. He hasn’t avoided contact, and he’s forechecking hard.

Maple Leafs Handle Adversity Under Berube

His injury also offered a glimpse into how the Maple Leafs handle adversity under coach Berube. With Nylander out, Nicholas Robertson moved into the top six and immediately made an impact, scoring in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against the Sabres. Calle Jarnkrok also drew back into the lineup, providing a veteran presence and helping balance Toronto’s forward depth.

Those performances mattered. They showed that Toronto’s supporting cast could rise when one of its stars wasn’t available — something the team hasn’t always managed in recent seasons. Berube has been clear that he wants accountability and a level of commitment from everyone, not just the top-end talent. Saturday’s win was a good test of that philosophy.

Testing the Maple Leafs’ Depth Early Could Pay Off Later

The timing of Nylander’s injury, while not ideal, might have a silver lining. It forced Berube to shuffle combinations and test his players’ adaptability early in the season. That kind of experimentation helps a coach learn which players can handle bigger roles when injuries inevitably pile up later in the season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toronto’s early results have been uneven, but there’s quiet optimism building around the way younger players like Robertson and Easton Cowan are contributing. Both have shown flashes of confidence and creativity — encouraging signs that the Maple Leafs might finally be growing some internal scoring depth behind their core four. If that continues, this team could become more resilient when key players miss time, something that has often derailed them in past playoff runs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

For now, the focus shifts to Nylander’s recovery. His status for Tuesday’s home game against the Calgary Flames will be watched closely. Even a brief absence reminds everyone just how valuable he’s become — not just for his scoring, but for the calm and balance he brings to Toronto’s attack.

The Maple Leafs managed to grind out a win without him this time, which speaks to their evolving identity under Berube. But there’s no question: getting Nylander back in the lineup will be a welcome sight for a team trying to keep its offense rolling into November.

The fact is, Nylander is evolving into a stronger, more dynamic player than ever. He’s beginning to dominate in ways few expected—combining speed, power, and confidence to take over games. Night after night, he’s proving just how essential he is to this team. Whenever he returns, his impact will be felt immediately.