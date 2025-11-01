Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Jets – 11/01/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (8-2-2) at JETS (8-3-0)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Owen Pickering — Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Brazeau is expected to play after not practicing on Friday for maintenance.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 31, 2025
- Penguins Surge Back to Take Down Wild 4-1
- NHL Rumors: Hyman’s Return, Lafreniere Shade, Penguins Pivot
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel said Nyquist, a forward, will not play Saturday and is day to day after “tweaking something” in a 6-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Lambert will enter the lineup. … Lowry, a forward, is “real close” to making his season debut, according to Arniel.
Latest for THW:
- Jets’ Nyquist Out Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
- What Jonathan Toews Has Learned About the Game & Himself
- 4 Takeaways From the Jets’ 6-3 Win Over the Blackhawks