Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Jets – 11/01/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (8-2-2) at JETS (8-3-0)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Owen Pickering — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Brazeau is expected to play after not practicing on Friday for maintenance.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel said Nyquist, a forward, will not play Saturday and is day to day after “tweaking something” in a 6-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Lambert will enter the lineup. … Lowry, a forward, is “real close” to making his season debut, according to Arniel.

Latest for THW:

