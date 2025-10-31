Jets Nyquist Out Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Winnipeg Jets forward Gustav Nyquist is out day to day with an injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel, and won’t play Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The veteran forward suffered the injury midway through the first period of Thursday’s 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks when he “tweaked something”, Arniel said postgame.

Gustav Nyquist, Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The 36 year old, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets in the offseason, has five assists in 11 games and was playing right wing on the third line with Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron.

Nyquist joins Adam Lowry (hip surgery recovery), Cole Perfetti (high-ankle sprain), and Dylan Samberg (broken wrist) in the infirmary. Those three are all skating and are expected to return at various times through November.

The Jets, 8-3-0 so far this season, will head out on a six-game western road trip after hosting the Penguins.