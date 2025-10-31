Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Tanev, Robertson & Grebenkin

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ early-season struggles have been hard to miss. Injuries are piling up, the lineup looks thinner by the week, and Auston Matthews isn’t quite carrying the team like he’s capable of. Fans are muttering, skeptically checking the standings, and quietly wondering if this team can claw its way back before slipping below .500. The Maple Leafs have faced rough patches in October before, but this feels a little different — a little heavier.

And yet, despite the headwinds, there are sparks. This roster, for all its flaws, has talent and fight. Whether it’s a young player seizing a rare opportunity or a former prospect quietly finding his stride elsewhere, there are reasons to watch closely — and maybe hope. I know, a long shot.

Item One: Maple Leafs Struggling Early -Injuries, Cold Stars, and a Tougher Atlantic Test

Things are not pretty for the Maple Leafs right now. They’re not getting enough saves, Matthews is tracking toward only a 60-point season, and the injury list keeps growing. With six players sidelined — including key contributors William Nylander and Chris Tanev — Toronto looks like a team fighting to stay afloat rather than a confident contender.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

This isn’t the same group that stormed to 108 points and a division title last season. Still, history says not to count them out too early. The Maple Leafs have stumbled through October before and managed to find their rhythm once the calendar flips. But this time, the warning signals feel a little louder.

The headwinds are stronger than ever. Between inconsistent goaltending, a thinner lineup, and an Atlantic Division that’s suddenly deeper and meaner, Toronto might be in for its toughest climb yet. The question now isn’t whether they can rebound — it’s whether this roster, as currently built, can still keep pace with the teams pulling ahead.

Item Two: Nicholas Robertson Earns His Shot – Injuries Open a Door the Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Close

The Maple Leafs’ mounting injuries have forced head coach Craig Berube to get creative — and on Wednesday night in Columbus, that creativity paid off. With Nylander and several others sidelined, Berube moved Nicholas Robertson to the top line with Matthews and Bobby McMann. It looked like a desperation move on paper, but Robertson made the most of it, scoring a goal and adding an assist in more than 17 minutes of ice time.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What stood out wasn’t just the points; it was the effort. Even when the score was 6–1, Robertson kept battling, chasing pucks, and creating plays. That kind of determination has been missing from the Maple Leafs’ lineup lately, and it’s exactly the spark Toronto needs as they search for consistency.

When the team finally gets healthy, Berube shouldn’t rush to break up what worked. Robertson earned another look beside Matthews, and his blend of hunger and speed could complement a healthy Nylander on the other wing. Sometimes opportunity comes out of chaos, and sometimes the right answer is right in front of you — you have to give it a chance.

When the Maple Leafs dealt Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for Scott Laughton last March, it was seen as a “win-now” move for Toronto — and a developmental gamble for Philadelphia. Since then, Grebenkin has quietly tried to justify the Flyers’ faith in him.

Nikita Grebenkin, Alexis Gendron, and Spencer Gill of the Philadelphia Flyers

(Photo credit: JustSports Photography)

The 22-year-old winger has adjusted well to North American hockey, showing the same combination of skill and bite that made him an intriguing Maple Leafs prospect in the first place. His offensive instincts might translate at any level — smart positioning, quick hands in tight, and an ability to find open space off the rush. The Flyers have given him sheltered-but-steady minutes, and he’s responded with consistent play and flashes of real creativity.

Through his first four games with Philadelphia, Grebenkin has recorded one assist while averaging just under 10 minutes of ice time per night. While he’s not lighting up the scoresheet, Grebenkin looks like a player growing into an NHL role rather than just surviving. For Philadelphia, that’s a promising return. And for Toronto, it’s another reminder that short-term gains can sometimes come at a long-term cost.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto heads to Philadelphia on Saturday needing a win. The road slate has been unkind so far, and if the Maple Leafs don’t find a way to pull out a victory, they’ll slip under the .500 mark. It’s a reminder that talent alone doesn’t carry you — not in this league, not in this division, and not when the injuries pile up like they have this season.

The good news? There are sparks. Robertson showed what a hungry winger can do when given the chance. Matthews, even on a quieter scoring pace, is still the heartbeat of the team. And Berube has shown he’s willing to think outside the box, adjusting lines and giving opportunities where they’re earned.

Saturday isn’t just another game. It’s a chance to prove that Toronto still belongs in the conversation, that they can grind out wins even when the chips are down. The Maple Leafs need it, and so do the fans.