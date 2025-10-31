What Jonathan Toews Has Learned About the Game & Himself

Since Jonathan Toews moved to the Winnipeg Jets during the offseason, I’ve listened to a number of his interviews. The bottom line is simple for me: I like the guy a lot. Not only has he been a solid hockey player, but he’s a thinking man’s player and a class act as a person.

In an interview before the Jets played the Chicago Blackhawks last night—the team he had captained for so many seasons—he was asked about his time in Chicago. It was a softball of a question, really, but his answer was deep (as you can see in the video below). By the way, Toews had an assist, registered six shots on goal, won 14 of 20 faceoffs, and logged 20:21 of ice time in the Jets’ 6–3 win over the Blackhawks.

Toews Has “Seriously” Learned a Lot About Hockey and Life

Toews has never been what you’d call flashy. Even as a captain, he’s always had that quiet, serious aura—earning the nickname “Captain Serious” not because he’s dour, but because he takes everything to heart. And after more than a decade in Chicago, a few years lost to long COVID-19, and now playing in Winnipeg, you get the sense that Toews has learned a lot about life, hockey, and the weight and value of both.

When he talks about his time in Chicago, there’s a mix of pride and reflection. He spent a long stretch there—years of routines, repeated lineups, consistent coaching—but also the highs and lows that come with trying to sustain success in the NHL. Toews doesn’t dwell on the championships or the stats; he talks about perspective. He talks about understanding that what seems permanent—the team, the routines, the rhythm of the city—isn’t.

Things change fast. People move on. Injuries happen. And even the most successful moments can feel fragile.

What’s Striking About Toews Is How He Frames Life’s Struggles

One of the most striking things about Toews is how he frames struggle. Long COVID forced him off the ice for two complete seasons. That would have ended many careers. But Toews faced it with the same nuanced determination he’s shown throughout his career.

Winnipeg Jets centre Jonathan Toews looks for a shot in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.(James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

He had to rebuild his body, his timing, his confidence—not just physically, but mentally. That struggle has shaped him. When he reflects on it, there’s no bitterness, just honesty. Hockey is still the game he loves, but he sees it as part of life, not life itself.

He’s also learned about connection—the people, the city, the shared rituals of a team. Chicago was home for a long time, and even though teammates have moved on and organizations evolve, he carries that with him. The relationships matter as much as the trophies.

Toews talks about how the people around you, the daily interactions, the small routines, shape you just as much as the big moments. It’s that kind of thinking that separates a good player from a leader. He’s never been the loudest voice in the room, but his presence, his consistency, and his thoughtfulness leave an imprint.

Toews Loves Playing in His Hometown of Winnipeg

Playing in Winnipeg now, back in his hometown, gives him a new vantage point. It’s familiar, comfortable, and yet different—he’s no longer in the city where he became a star. He’s a veteran, an elder statesman of the locker room, someone who’s seen the sport at its highest level and had to step away from it unexpectedly.

Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews celebrates a goal against the Calgary Flames.

(James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

That mix of experience and humility shapes the way he moves through the game now. He’s not chasing ego; he’s applying hard-earned wisdom. He’s mentoring younger players, making the smart play, conserving energy for moments that count, and savoring the parts of the game he might have taken for granted in the past.

Toews Is Thankful for His Life and Career – All of It

What comes through in everything Toews says is gratitude. Gratitude for Chicago, for his teammates, for the game itself. Gratitude for the struggles that taught him resilience. He doesn’t romanticize the tough times. However, he seems to know that without them, he wouldn’t appreciate his present-day circumstances with the same level of consideration.

Interestingly, he seems to have discovered a kind of quiet joy in his life, a contentment in knowing that the game, the city, and the fans are part of a larger journey—not just a tally of wins and losses.

Jonathan Toews Shares Lessons in Both Hockey and Life

From where he stands in life now, Toews offers more than insight into hockey. He provides a lesson in living. Be present. Appreciate the people around you. Don’t take success—or health—for granted. And when life knocks you down, rebuild with patience and humility.

For all hockey fans, it’s a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes carry human lessons with them off the ice. And for Toews, those lessons now inform every shift, every pass, and every moment he steps onto the ice.

Even if Toews doesn’t score like he used to, he still gathers more than 20 minutes of ice time a night with the Jets. Given all of what he brings, how can he not make this solid Jets team just a little bit better?