Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Ducks –10/31/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Gibson will start against his former team for the first time. … Detroit recalled Watson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Nikita Nesterenko — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Jansen Harkins

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Kreider will return after missing four games with an illness. … Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game and remains day-to-day.

Latest for THW: