Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Ducks –10/31/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (8-3-0) at DUCKS (5-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Austin Watson
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Gibson will start against his former team for the first time. … Detroit recalled Watson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Nikita Nesterenko — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Jansen Harkins
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Kreider will return after missing four games with an illness. … Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game and remains day-to-day.
