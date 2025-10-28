Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Panthers –10/28/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (4-3-1) at PANTHERS (5-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Nikita Nesterenko — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Granlund, a center, could miss three weeks with an injury he sustained during the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Harkins will make his season debut after being out with an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025
- Lightning Beat Ducks, First Home Win During Night of Milestones
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Lightning –10/25/25
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues –Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer –Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Noah Gregor — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Brad Marchand, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Marchand, a forward, is away from the Panthers due to a death within “his family circle,’’ coach Paul Maurice said; Gregor will make his Panthers debut. … Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- History of the Florida Panthers Captains
- Panthers’ Brad Marchand Off to a Hot Start
- NHL Morning Recap – October 26, 2025