Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Panthers –10/28/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (4-3-1) at PANTHERS (5-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Nikita Nesterenko — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Granlund, a center, could miss three weeks with an injury he sustained during the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Harkins will make his season debut after being out with an upper-body injury.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues –Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer –Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Marchand, a forward, is away from the Panthers due to a death within “his family circle,’’ coach Paul Maurice said; Gregor will make his Panthers debut. … Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

