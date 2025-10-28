Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 10/28/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (4-4-0) at SABRES (4-4-1)
6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: None
Status report
Wood will return to the lineup after missing five games with an eye injury sustained Oct. 13. He will replace Aston-Reese. … Columbus continues its rotation in goal, with Greaves starting after Merzlikins made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Kesselring will make his season debut after recovering from an undisclosed injury that he reaggravated in a preseason game on Oct. 1. … Buffalo assigned defenseman Zach Metsa to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday to open the roster spot for Kesselring. … Bryson, a defenseman, has been cleared to play after missing four games with a concussion but will not dress. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Greenway is a “good possibility” to make his season debut Thursday at Boston. The forward has been working his way back from offseason surgery.
