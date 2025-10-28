Flames News & Rumours: Coronato, Kadri, Andersson & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Matt Coronato was surprisingly a healthy scratch versus the New York Rangers. In other news, it sounds as though Nazem Kadri will be on the move this season. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson also continues to remain in trade speculation. Last, but not least, Mitch Love, who spent two seasons as a head coach in the Flames organization, has been suspended for the entire 2025-26 season.

Coronato Out as a Healthy Scratch

Ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Rangers, Flames head coach Ryan Huska made a bold lineup change, deciding to scratch one of the team’s best goal scorers in Coronato. The 22-year-old has struggled early on in the 2025-26 season, recording just two goals and three points through nine games.

Related: 6 Players the Flames Could Move by the Trade Deadline

“I would put Matt in a category right now, and there’s a few of our players in that category of trying too hard. Things have become forced for him,” Huska told reporters Sunday morning. “That’s shown up in his play over a little bit. Giving him a change to reset and catch his breath was something we felt was important for him.”

The decision didn’t prove costly, as the Flames were able to light it up offensively with a 5-1 win. Huska did confirm that Coronato will be back in the lineup next game, which will be on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kadri Could Be Traded This Season

Nazem Kadri was believed to still be on a full no-movement clause for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, though that has since been confirmed not to be the case. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Kadri is instead now on a deal that has a 13-team no-trade clause. Friedman also seemed to suggest that the veteran centre could be moved prior to the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

“There is zero chance, zero, he is going anywhere before he plays game 1,000 [of his career],” Friedman reported on Saturday. “He’s at 994 right now, it’s obviously a huge deal to him, his family, and the Flames, and nothing will happen before that 1000th game is played.”

Kadri has since played in game 995 of his career, meaning there is just five to go before hitting the massive milestone. After that, it seems as though a trade is a real possibility for the 35-year-old, who has two goals and seven points through 10 games. He is on a contract that carries a $7 million cap hit through the 2028-29 season.

Andersson Remains Likely to Be Dealt

Another player who has been subjected to trade discussion for some time now is Andersson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Given his contract situation, he feels like a near guarantee to be traded at some point this season, though he and his camp aren’t against signing an extension with the Flames.

“The veteran right-shot defenceman remains open to staying in Calgary on an extension, but with his 29th birthday approaching and the organization looking toward the future, a move appears more likely,” Chris Johnston wrote in a recent piece for The Athletic. (from ‘Chris Johnston: Early NHL trade candidates: 10 players to watch ahead of the deadline in 2025-26,’ The Athletic 10/23/25).

Related: Well-Respected NHL Analyst Believes Flames May Be Best to Tank

Despite his struggles last season, Andersson is a reliable top-four defenceman, and also has some additional value given that he’s a right-handed shooter. On a team-friendly contract that carries a cap hit of just $4.55 million, there should be plenty of teams lining up to acquire him.

Love Suspended for Entire Season

Before the Flames hired Huska as their head coach, there was plenty of belief that Love would get the position. The 41-year-old had two very impressive seasons behind the bench of their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and was believed to be a solid candidate for the position. Once the Flames went with Huska, however, Love left the organization for an assistant coaching position with the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mitch Love of the Saskatoon Blades (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Prior to the start of this season, it was announced that Love was taking a leave from the Capitals organization. It has since been revealed that it was due to allegations of domestic violence and the NHL has suspended him for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign. He was also fired by the Capitals on Sunday shortly after the report was made public.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have four games this week, all of which will be on the road. The first will come on Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, before a game on Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators. They will then head off to Nashville to take on the Predators Saturday afternoon, before wrapping up their week with a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.