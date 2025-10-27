Blue Jackets “Big Boss” Voronkov Quietly Rising Up as a Leader

Quick game of word association. When I say “Columbus Blue Jackets”, what is the first thing that comes to mind for you?

Some popular answers would include Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski and head coach Dean Evason. Some would go further and say players like Sean Monahan or Kirill Marchenko. Maybe the goaltenders come to mind. There are no shortage of immediate answers that fans would think of.

Here’s another question. How far down the list would someone go until they answered Dmitri Voronkov? Given the way the 2025-26 season has begun for the Blue Jackets’ “Big Boss”, his name should come up a lot sooner than many realize.

Hot Start

Voronkov is off to a hot start in 2025-26. Entering Halloween week’s games, he leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with five goals and nine points in eight games. He’s one point ahead of his linemate and fellow countryman Marchenko.

Voronkov’s performance Saturday night in Pittsburgh helped the Blue Jackets secure two important points in the standings. He scored two goals that ultimately helped his team get to overtime before his teammates couldn’t be stopped in the shootout.

Voronkov was named the first star in the Blue Jackets’ 5-4 win over the Penguins. It is the way he can score his goals that’s standing out.

Voronkov’s first goal Saturday came off a line change. Kent Johnson was able to win a puck battle behind the Penguins’ net. He then passed the puck to a streaking Voronkov who blasted a shot past Arturs Silovs. It was an important goal in the game as it made the score 2-2 going into the intermission.

After Yegor Chinakhov scored his first goal of the season to give the Blue Jackets the lead, Voronkov was at it again. This time, it was from a more traditional spot for him on the ice.

Voronkov made a pass in the neutral zone to Marchenko and then took off towards the Penguins’ zone. Suddenly, Sean Monahan had the puck with Voronkov parked in front of Silovs. Monahan threw the puck in Voronkov’s direction and he was able to direct it past Silovs for a 4-2 lead.

Voronkov’s first goal showed the impact of his skill. His second goal showed the impact of his awareness and size. That combination is starting to make him a force to be reckoned with.

A Quiet Leader

Voronkov still doesn’t speak English all that well but it is certainly improving. When he does speak to the media, it is through a translator.

On Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Chinakhov played the role of the translator for a smiling Voronkov. When asked about his team’s ability to come back after giving up two late goals to still win the game, Voronkov had a short and simple message.

“Nothing changes when you’re playing a hockey game,” Voronkov said.

Voronkov’s numbers could be even higher had it not been for some overturned goals at the start of this season. It shows he’s putting himself in position to score and make an impact.

One was ruled to be directed off Voronkov’s chest. Another was ruled being kicked in with his skate. Even so, he knew they wouldn’t count.

“We have a lot of chances but we need to improve that,” Voronkov said through Chinakhov.

Voronkov might not say a lot when he speaks to the media. But that doesn’t mean he’s not having an impact in the locker room. He’s usually seen in there talking it up while wearing a big smile on his face.

In fact, Voronkov has a great sense of humor. He was asked if he has a soccer background given the kicked disallowed goal he had.

“Next goal (he will) score off the head,” a smiling Voronkov said. That’s the kind of personality he brings to the Blue Jackets.

Coach Evason took it a step further in his postgame on Saturday night when speaking about Voronkov. Not only does he like the way Voronkov has started this season, he likes the developing leadership he brings too.

“We like the way he’s moving,” Evason said. “He’s a big man, right? And it’s tough to get that big body going. But he’s done his work in the summer not only on his body, but on his mind as well. And I’ve said this before and I don’t know if a lot of people believe me because I’ve said it to some people and then they’re like ‘not a chance’ that he’s a leader in our dressing room. And you guys have talked to him. He doesn’t speak a lot of English but he speaks hockey very well and he speaks team very well. That, I think, has given him great confidence to come in and play how he’s playing right now.”

Voronkov was challenged this offseason to come into camp physically ready. He’s done that. The team believes in the kind of player he could become. That was evidenced when GM Don Waddell told the Islanders they wouldn’t include Voronkov in a potential deal for Noah Dobson.

Voronkov is thriving at the start of the season. He brings a unique combination of size, skill, personality and leadership to the Blue Jackets’ locker room.

“Big Boss” is only just getting started.