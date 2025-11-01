Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Bruins –11/1/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (7-3-0) at BRUINS (6-7-0)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield — Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)

Status report

Jarvis left a 6-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after blocking a shot in the third period and could play. “I think he’ll be alright. I think we dodged a bullet there,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Kochetkov, a goalie, was activated from injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a lower-body injury but Rod Brind’Amour said he wasn’t sure if he would travel for the game. … Miller, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. He has missed the past four games.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Status report

Elias Lindholm, who left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, will be out for a few weeks, Bruins coach Marco Strum said. With the forward out, Khusnutdinov will center the top line. Beecher, who has been a healthy scratch, will enter the lineup on the fourth line.

