Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Bruins –11/1/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (7-3-0) at BRUINS (6-7-0)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield — Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)
Status report
Jarvis left a 6-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after blocking a shot in the third period and could play. “I think he’ll be alright. I think we dodged a bullet there,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Kochetkov, a goalie, was activated from injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a lower-body injury but Rod Brind’Amour said he wasn’t sure if he would travel for the game. … Miller, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. He has missed the past four games.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Johnny Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)
Status report
Elias Lindholm, who left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, will be out for a few weeks, Bruins coach Marco Strum said. With the forward out, Khusnutdinov will center the top line. Beecher, who has been a healthy scratch, will enter the lineup on the fourth line.
