How the Bruins Can Weather the Elias Lindholm Injury

The worst news hit the doorstep for the Boston Bruins. After seeing top-line center Elias Lindholm exit during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, it was evident he was hurt badly. Head coach Marco Sturm gave the latest update on his center.

“He’s having an MRI today. He’s gonna be out for at least a few weeks.”

That’s a big blow to a Bruins team that already has its offensive deficiencies. But they’ll have to weather the storm and overcome the adversity.

Weathering the Elias Lindholm Injury

You feel for the player in this situation. This is a player who had a tough first season (2024-25) with the Bruins. Admittedly, he was dealing with a nagging back injury that hindered his performance. Lindholm concluded that season with 47 points, and it was not quite what was expected after signing the big free agency contract. He was very critical of himself after that season and had a lot to prove coming into 2025-26.

“When the season goes like that, you probably want to put it in the trash and move on. It’s not that easy, but that’s something you would like to do… For myself, I played some pretty decent hockey at the end there, so that’s probably what I’d like to bring to this year.”

Much like the 2024-25 season, Lindholm came out hot. He scored four goals and nine points in 13 games, sitting fourth on the team in that regard. It goes beyond just the production for Lindholm, who has made a good impact on the game.

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Lindholm has been stellar in the faceoff circle, as he has won 57.5% of his faceoffs. He has been relied on for defensive zone draws and being put in crucial situations. He’s helped elevate the special teams play, primarily the power play. Of his nine points, seven have come with the man advantage. He’s centered the top line, and filling his shoes will not be an easy task.

This is the first set of adversity the Bruins will face this season. Losing Hampus Lindholm was a big blow to their defensive group, but they still had Charlie McAvoy and Nikita Zadorov back there. The Bruins are fairly thin down the middle of the ice, so how do they weather this storm? Let’s dive into it.

Existing Options Already on the Roster

Next man up mentality is one way the Bruins can go about this. The Bruins could shift Pavel Zacha to the top line and reunite him with fellow countryman David Pastrnak. The two are no strangers to playing with one another, and the chemistry is evident.

Dating back to the 2024-25 season, Zacha and Pastrnak have outscored opponents 94-66. Furthermore, they have a 50.70% Corsi for percentage and 50.33 expected goals percentage. Having Zacha back on the top line could pay enormous dividends offensively and give the Bruins the boost they need. If not him, Sturm could give the reins to Marat Khusnutdinov.

Khusnutdinov has been the most impactful player on the Bruins. He has the speed that this team needs desperately, can create offense, and most importantly, has shown he can hang with the top line and play that role. Sturm plugged Khusnutdinov alongside Pastrnak and Lindholm against the Sabres, and he did exceptionally well. After Lindholm went down with his injury, Khusnutdinov played the center role and played it well.

He was exceptional in the faceoff circle, winning four of his five faceoffs. Khusnutdinov was still able to create offense and show he can hold down the position. These two are internal options that could work for the Bruins for the time being. If those aren’t options, maybe they turn to Providence for reinforcements.

Calling on the Pipeline

The Providence Bruins have been stellar in the American Hockey League. They are off to a rocking 7-0-0 start and are playing a fun brand of hockey. You are seeing the guys down there playing winning hockey, but also producing. The biggest name that everyone wants to see make the jump now that Lindholm will miss time is Matthew Poitras.

Poitras had a good training camp, but ultimately got sent down to Providence. In the team’s first seven games, he has six assists and is near a point-per-game player. It’s too early to chalk this season up as a developmental year, but there is something to be said about letting the younger guys play and letting them grow. It’s okay to make mistakes and learn from them. Poitras provides that, and if he is to be a key piece of the puzzle, integrate him into the fold.

If the option is to go with Zacha or Khusnutdinov for the center role, the Bruins would need to bring in a winger. For an added boost in the goal-scoring department, Matej Blumel makes the most sense. He is once again producing in the AHL, with two goals and nine points for Providence. He can play both left and right wing, so it does give Sturm options.

This is not going to be an easy hole to fill. Now we wait to see how the Bruins weather it.

Now We Wait and See

It’s always hard to lose one of your top players. For the Bruins, it’s going to be tough to weather that storm, and it will be intriguing to see how they do without him. Hopefully, it isn’t long-term and Lindholm can get back on the ice sooner rather than later.